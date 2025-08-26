Transfer talks: Chelsea eye Lopez as Isak remains determined to leave Newcastle

A look at all the latest on the transfers in the football circuit
Chelsea are exploring the possibility of signing Fermin Lopez from Barcelona and are in touch with his camp. (Source: @David_Ornstein)
Gulf News Verdict: Do Chelsea actually need Fermin Lopez? What's the logic behind this transfer link? We know they're chasing Xavi Simons, but this one looks genuinely strange.
Barcelona desperately need money and they have plenty of options in that area of the pitch, but we still think Hansi Flick might prefer to keep him. We will see.
Alexander Isak remains determined to leave Newcastle for Liverpool despite PIF chairman Al-Rumayyan and co-owner Jamie Reuben meeting him at his home. The Swedish forward is still on strike with 6 days left in the transfer window. (Source: @TeleFootball)
Gulf News Verdict: We have seen plenty of transfer sagas but this one feels different - when club owners are knocking on your door at home, you know things have gone too far. We think Isak's burned his bridges here and Newcastle will have no choice but to cash in, though we are not convinced Liverpool will meet the asking price.Nobody knows how this whole mess is going to end
Chelsea want to pay a fixed £35M fee for Alejandro Garnacho, but Manchester United want £50M for the Argentine. The Blues could go to £40M including add ons, which they hope will get a deal done. (Source: @JacobSteinberg)
Gulf News Verdict: We can't blame United for digging their heels in - selling Garnacho to Chelsea for peanuts would be football suicide. We have watched this kid develop and he's worth every penny of that £50M price tag. Chelsea are playing smart here as the boy only wants Chelsea and they are looking to take advantage of that situation.
Manchester United may revive their interest in Carlos Baleba if Bruno Fernandes is sold to Saudi Arabia - Brighton's minimum price for the midfielder is £100M. (Source: @JamieJackson)
Gulf News Verdict: £100M price tag for Baleba screams "we don't want to sell" and we don't blame Brighton as they will only sell for big money. We have seen United panic-buy before. But Bruno had decided to stay whenn Saudi offer came earlier in this window. We don't think that stance will change so late in this window. United need to sign a midfielder but it might not be Baleba in this window.
Manchester United have more work to do to agree personal terms with Senne Lammens. His representatives were in England last week for talks. Royal Antwerp value him between €25M-€30M. (Source: @mcgrathmike)
Gulf News Verdict: We like this move - United desperately need goalkeeper options and Lammens has impressed many scouts. We think the hold-up over personal terms isn't a dealbreaker, more likely his agent pushing for better wages. We will be back United to get this one over the line before deadline day.Can he hold on to crosses?
