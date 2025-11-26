GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Joan Branson, wife of Sir Richard Branson, dies at 80

Virgin founder pays emotional tribute as family remembers Joan’s warmth

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Joan Branson with Sir Richard
Joan Branson with Sir Richard
Online

Joan Branson, wife of billionaire Sir Richard Branson, has passed away at the age of 80.

Richard shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram on Tuesday. He did not disclose her cause of death or any additional details, but his tribute made clear how much she meant to him.

“Heartbroken to share that Joan, my wife and partner for 50 years, has passed away,” he wrote. “She was the most wonderful mum and grandmum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for. She was my best friend, my rock, my guiding light—my world.”
He ended the message simply: “Love you forever, Joan x.”

Richard and Joan first met in 1976 and married in 1989. Together, they welcomed three children: Holly, Sam, and their daughter Sarah, who sadly died shortly after birth in 1979.

Their son Sam also shared a tribute, remembering his mother as someone who radiated warmth and kindness.

“Mum, you instantly made everyone in your presence feel like all was well with the world,” he wrote. “You were the kindest, most loving, warm and abundantly generous woman to walk this Earth. Thank you for everything you were to me, to our family, and to everyone who was blessed by your graceful, loving presence.”

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

I’m really looking forward to Abu Dhabi, Mo Farah says

I’m really looking forward to Abu Dhabi, Mo Farah says

2m read
Indian National Congress (INC) party leader Rahul Gandhi (C) takes part in a protest led by India's opposition parties in New Delhi on August 11, 2025, to condemn alleged electoral malpractices and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls ahead of state elections in India's Bihar state.

Bihar: Opposition’s biggest problem is the Congress

3m read
The repeated wins come as the airline continues a multi-billion dollar investment strategy

Emirates wins 8th consecutive 'Best Airline' title

2m read
Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah warms up during a training session.

I used to cry in the bathroom: Mohamed Salah

2m read