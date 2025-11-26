Joan Branson, wife of Sir Richard Branson, dies at 80

Virgin founder pays emotional tribute as family remembers Joan’s warmth
Joan Branson, wife of billionaire Sir Richard Branson, has passed away at the age of 80.
Richard shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram on Tuesday. He did not disclose her cause of death or any additional details, but his tribute made clear how much she meant to him.
“Heartbroken to share that Joan, my wife and partner for 50 years, has passed away,” he wrote. “She was the most wonderful mum and grandmum our kids and grandkids could have ever wished for. She was my best friend, my rock, my guiding light—my world.”
He ended the message simply: “Love you forever, Joan x.”
Richard and Joan first met in 1976 and married in 1989. Together, they welcomed three children: Holly, Sam, and their daughter Sarah, who sadly died shortly after birth in 1979.
Their son Sam also shared a tribute, remembering his mother as someone who radiated warmth and kindness.
“Mum, you instantly made everyone in your presence feel like all was well with the world,” he wrote. “You were the kindest, most loving, warm and abundantly generous woman to walk this Earth. Thank you for everything you were to me, to our family, and to everyone who was blessed by your graceful, loving presence.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox