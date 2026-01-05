Desert Vipers beat MI Emirates to clinch ILT20 title

Skipper Sam Curran led from the front with a superb unbeaten 74 off 51 deliveries, striking eight fours and two sixes to propel the Vipers to a formidable 182/4. He received valuable support from Max Holden, who scored 41 off 32 balls, and Dan Lawrence, whose brisk 23 off 15 provided late momentum. The Vipers’ bowlers then took charge, with Naseem Shah (3/18), Usman Tariq (2/20), and Khuzaima Tanveer (2/22) laying the foundation before David Payne’s three-wicket burst (3/42) restricted MI Emirates to 136.

Earlier, the Vipers got off to a positive start as Fakhar Zaman (20 off 15) and Jason Roy (11 off 7) added 34 runs in the first three overs. Fazalhaq Farooqi swung the momentum back with a double strike in the fourth over, dismissing both openers. Curran responded in style, smashing three boundaries in the final over of the powerplay to take the score to 59/2.

A brief revival came through a 50-run partnership between Shakib and Pollard (28 off 27), but Tariq’s dismissal of Shakib shifted the game decisively in the Vipers’ favour, leaving MI Emirates needing 61 runs from the final four overs. Naseem Shah soon accounted for Pollard, and David Payne tore through the tail with three wickets in the 18th over. Khuzaima Tanveer sealed the win by uprooting Muhammad Rohid’s stumps (3 off 4), as the Vipers wrapped up the contest with nine balls remaining.

Curran and Holden then built steadily, rotating the strike effectively to reach 83/2 at the halfway stage. Their 50-run stand came off just 39 balls, and they eventually added 89 runs together before Arab Gul removed Holden in the 15th over. Curran brought up his half-century off 39 balls in the 17th over and, alongside Dan Lawrence, accelerated in the death overs. The pair added 57 runs in 33 balls, lifting the Vipers to 182/4.

MI Emirates skipper Kieron Pollard reflected: “Things went wrong for us in the field. Our start wasn’t sharp enough, and in a final those moments really count. If you save 15—20 runs, the chase looks very different. We didn’t step up when it mattered most. The Vipers deserved the win. I felt 180 was chaseable, but losing early wickets hurt us. Still, from where we began to where we finished, it’s been a fantastic tournament for us.”

Player of the Match and Vipers captain Sam Curran said: “I was definitely nervous going into the final. The players, management, and owners have been incredible, and tonight will be a big celebration. Nerves are natural and can be helpful. Losing Gous to injury in the warm-up tested us, but it showed the depth of our squad. MI are a top-quality side, but we’ve been the most consistent team this season, and I think we deserved the trophy.”

