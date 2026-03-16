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Chelsea fined $14.27m and hit with suspended one-year transfer ban

Premier League found that between 2011 and 2018, undisclosed payments by third parties

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AFP
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Chelsea's English head coach Liam Rosenior looks on during a team training session at the Chelsea training ground in Cobham, west of London on March 16, 2026, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League, Last 16 second leg football match against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).
Chelsea's English head coach Liam Rosenior looks on during a team training session at the Chelsea training ground in Cobham, west of London on March 16, 2026, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League, Last 16 second leg football match against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).
AFP

London: Chelsea have been fined £10.75 million ($14.27 million) and received a suspended one-year transfer ban in relation to historical breaches of Premier League rules, it was announced on Monday.

The London club have also been hit with an immediate nine-month academy transfer ban, the Premier League said.

The sanctions relate to information shared with the league by the consortium led by American businessman Todd Boehly following their takeover of Chelsea from Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich in 2022.

The Premier League found that between 2011 and 2018, undisclosed payments by third parties associated with Chelsea were made to players, unregistered agents and others.

However, the league determined that even if the payments had been properly included in historical financial submissions, the club would not have been in breach of the profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

Officials said that Chelsea's "proactive self-reporting, admissions of breach and exceptional co-operation" were also mitigating circumstances when it came to deciding the severity of the punishments to be imposed upon the west London side. 

Chelsea have also been charged by the Football Association with 74 alleged breaches of the English governing body's rules, likewise in connection to the information shared by the Blues' new owners.

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Premier-Leaguefootballpremier leagueChelsea

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