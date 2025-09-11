GOLD/FOREX
Don’t panic, Blues: Chelsea’s 74 FA charges won’t bring points deductions

Chelsea faces 74 FA charges; no points deduction expected

Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
The Belgian professional footballer (real name: Eden Michael Walter Hazard) plays as a winger or attacking midfielder for La Liga club Real Madrid and captains the Belgium national team. Hazard is considered one of the best players of his generation.
Chelsea’s 74 FA charges stem from historic issues uncovered during the club’s 2022 takeover. When Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital bought the club, their due diligence revealed potential rule breaches from the Roman Abramovich era, primarily focused on transfers between the 2010/11 and 2015/16 seasons. The deals in question involved Eden Hazard, Samuel Eto’o and Willian, though there is no suggestion of wrongdoing by the players themselves.

The concerns relate to payments connected to transfers, some routed through offshore companies or to players’ representatives, which were not properly declared at the time. These are tax and reporting matters already settled with HMRC (the UK’s tax authority) and had no impact on Financial Fair Play compliance. Chelsea’s new owners immediately self-reported the potential breaches to the FA, Premier League and UEFA, and even set aside £100m during the takeover to cover liabilities.

In July 2023, Chelsea reached a €10m settlement with UEFA for incomplete financial reporting from the Abramovich era, and the FA is expected to follow a similar route. According to various reports, there will be no sporting sanctions such as points deductions or transfer bans. A financial penalty is considered the most likely outcome.

For Chelsea fans, there’s little reason to worry. The club has co-operated fully, the matters are historic, and the process is now closer to its conclusion than its start. This is about closing the book on the past. Chelsea's focus today remains firmly on the future.

Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
