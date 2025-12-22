GOLD/FOREX
Vinicius Jr spotted in Dubai after Bernabeu boos

Real Madrid star spotted at Atlantis, The Palm following hostile reception at home

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Vini Junior hasn't scored a goal since October 4th
AFP-JAVIER SORIANO

Less than 24 hours after facing a chorus of boos from Real Madrid fans at the Bernabeu, Vinicius Jr has been spotted in Dubai. The Brazilian forward was seen at Atlantis, The Palm on Tuesday, seeking respite during the winter break, probably for some promotional activities as well.

The timing of his getaway could not be more pointed. Vinicius has endured a difficult spell, failing to score in 14 consecutive games for Real Madrid. During Saturday's 2-0 victory over Sevilla, frustrated fans made their feelings known from the opening minute, whistling at the winger. When he was substituted in the 83rd minute, the jeers intensified.

Within ten minutes of the final whistle, still in the dressing room, Vinicius changed his Instagram profile picture from one holding the Madrid shirt to an image of himself in Brazil's yellow jersey. His match post carried only three dots, a cryptic message that sparked intense speculation.

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso maintained a diplomatic stance, noting that fans are free to express their opinions. However, with Real Madrid not returning to action until January 4 when they host Real Betis, Vinicius has time to recharge his batteries away from the Spanish capital's scrutiny.

His presence in Dubai also coincides with the Globe Soccer Awards, scheduled for December 28 at Atlantis, The Palm. Whether the Brazilian will attend the prestigious ceremony remains to be seen, but the timing places him at the heart of football's gathering in the Emirates.

For a player who has won multiple Champions League titles and La Liga crowns with Los Blancos, this is unfamiliar territory. But if his previous resilience is any indication, the sunshine and tranquility of Dubai might be exactly what Vinicius needs before returning to prove his doubters wrong.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Related Topics:
football

