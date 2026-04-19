Chelsea second bottom in form table, 1 win in 8 as ‘BlueCoOut’ protests grow

If Chelsea do not secure Champions League football next season, which now looks highly likely, this project has to be considered an absolute shambles. When this ownership took over, Chelsea were in the Champions League with a proven winner in Thomas Tuchel at the helm and figures like Petr Cech in the background. Now, the club has regressed significantly, with a poor recruitment policy across both managers and players. The club is about to miss another Champions League qualification under this ownership. What project is this?