Chelsea second bottom in form table, 1 win in 8 as ‘BlueCoOut’ protests grow

One win in eight, four defeats without scoring deepen Chelsea crisis
sChelsea’s struggles have hit a worrying low, and the numbers now paint a brutal picture.
Since Gameweek 26, Chelsea are second bottom in the Premier League form table with just one win in eight games. It has now become even worse. They have lost four Premier League games in a row without scoring a goal for the first time in over 28 years.
0-1 vs Newcastle
0-3 vs Everton
0-3 vs Man City
0-1 vs Man United
Eight conceded, zero scored. Totally unacceptable.
Also, Chelsea have won just one game out of last eight league fixtures.
Another one, Chelsea have lost three Premier League home games in a row for the first time since 1993. Records are getting shattered under Rosenior. But nothing to be proud of, if you are a Chelsea fan.
The latest defeat came against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, and it only added to the frustration. United arrived with a makeshift defence, missing Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt, yet still managed to secure a clean sheet and all three points, with full back Noussair Mazraoui and young defender Ayden Heaven at the heart of their defence.
Chelsea had more of the ball and better looking match statistics, but it made no difference. United stayed disciplined and took their chance when it came. Despite heavy spending, Chelsea do not have enough game changers in the squad. They cannot score goals, cannot keep clean sheets, and cannot win football matches.
Matheus Cunha scored the only goal in the 43rd minute, finishing clinically after a brilliant run and cutback from Bruno Fernandes. The assist took Fernandes to 18 in the Premier League this season, putting him within touching distance of the all time single season record.
Despite missing key defenders, United’s backline earned a clean-sheet at the Bridge.
The result completed a league double for Michael Carrick’s side over Chelsea this season. It also leaves a significant gap in the table, with United now 10 points ahead in sixth place, a position that has largely secured their Champions League qualification for next season.
Cole Palmer’s words before the game now carry more weight. “If we’re not in the Champions League, everything changes.” However, after making that statement, Palmer delivered a bang average performance on the pitch against United.
Head coach Liam Rosenior, however, had a different view after the game. “I can only say what I saw. I felt we were the dominant team from minute one to the end of the game.”
If Chelsea do not secure Champions League football next season, which now looks highly likely, this project has to be considered an absolute shambles. When this ownership took over, Chelsea were in the Champions League with a proven winner in Thomas Tuchel at the helm and figures like Petr Cech in the background. Now, the club has regressed significantly, with a poor recruitment policy across both managers and players. The club is about to miss another Champions League qualification under this ownership. What project is this?
Who is going to take accountability? They have spent a fortune, yet the squad is still in poor shape.
On the pitch, Chelsea’s performance did little to ease concerns. This run has also brought unwanted records. Chelsea have lost three consecutive Premier League home games for the first time since 1993. Four straight defeats without scoring is their worst such run since 1998.
There were protests against the ownership before the game outside Stamford Bridge, with clear “BlueCoOut” messages, and the frustration among fans is only growing. The feeling is clear. This is not what Chelsea supporters are used to. The chant during the protest was “we want our Chelsea back.” Nobody can blame the fans for reacting to such poor management from the people at the top.
The contrast is sharp. United did not even need to play well to win. Against this Chelsea side, that is enough.