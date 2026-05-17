Xabi Alonso to Chelsea: Fans hope BlueCo finally learned their lesson

Chelsea turn to Alonso as fans demand end to BlueCo’s failed experiment
Chelsea appear to have finally made their move. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Blues have reached a full agreement with Xabi Alonso to become their next permanent head coach, with Fabrizio Romano also backing the story with his trademark “Here We Go”.
The agreement reportedly came together on May 16, just hours after Chelsea’s FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City, a result that summed up yet another frustrating season for the Stamford Bridge side.
Former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso is expected to sign a four year deal running until June 2030 after holding direct talks with the Chelsea hierarchy in London. Although his Real Madrid stint ended abruptly, the Spaniard remains one of the most highly rated young coaches in world football and was reportedly Chelsea’s top target throughout the process.
Negotiations accelerated after BlueCo agreed to give Alonso major input on transfers and long term squad planning.
As a Chelsea fan myself, this appointment feels bigger than just bringing in a new manager. Honestly, I have not been this excited about a managerial appointment since Thomas Tuchel’s departure, which still remains one of the biggest mistakes BlueCo have made at Chelsea in my opinion.
For many supporters, this is the moment BlueCo finally starts admitting that their long running experiment has not worked the way they expected. Chelsea have spent a fortune under the current ownership, but the squad still looks unbalanced, inexperienced and far from elite despite the money invested.
Even in the FA Cup final defeat against Manchester City, many fans felt interim boss McFarlane actually got several tactical decisions right. The biggest difference between the two sides was simply the quality and maturity of players available.
That frustration has defined much of Chelsea’s season.
Despite massive spending across multiple transfer windows, the club is now staring at the possibility of finishing without European football altogether. And without Europe, keeping top players happy and attracting proven stars becomes an even tougher task.
That is why many Chelsea fans see Alonso’s arrival as only the beginning.
Supporters now want to see whether BlueCo are finally ready to move away from “experiment mode” and properly back a manager with experienced, high quality signings capable of competing immediately.
Because appointing Xabi Alonso may genuinely be the first major decision in a long time that has united large parts of the Chelsea fanbase. What happens next in the transfer market will decide whether this is truly the start of a reset or simply another chapter in the same cycle.