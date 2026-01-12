Xabi Alonso Sacked: Arbeloa Named New Real Madrid Manager

Real Madrid part ways with Xabi Alonso after Super Cup defeat
Real Madrid have confirmed the departure of head coach Xabi Alonso by mutual consent, less than 24 hours after their Spanish Super Cup final defeat to Barcelona in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
The former Bayer Leverkusen manager, who arrived at the Santiago Bernabéu just last summer, leaves after a turbulent period that has seen Madrid's fortunes decline significantly. The 44-year-old's exit follows mounting speculation about his position, with reports of discord within the squad and questions over his tactical approach.
In their official statement, Real Madrid said: "Real Madrid CF announces that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to end his time as first team coach. Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and admiration of all Madrid fans because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home. Our club thanks Xabi Alonso and his entire technical team for their work and dedication during this time, and wishes them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives."
Alonso's tenure began brightly. When Madrid defeated Barcelona in late October, Los Blancos sat atop La Liga with a commanding five-point lead over their rivals. At that moment, the former midfielder appeared to have successfully translated his impressive work at Leverkusen to the Spanish capital.
However, the following weeks told a different story. A concerning slump in form saw Madrid struggle both domestically and in Europe. They now find themselves four points behind Barcelona in the league standings, while their Champions League campaign has also faltered.
For over a month, questions have swirled around Alonso's future at the club. Reports emerged suggesting that he had failed to win over all members of the dressing room, with some players reportedly unconvinced by his methods and tactical philosophy.
The speculation intensified to the point where former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp was linked with the role should Madrid decide to make a change. Sunday's 3-2 defeat in the Super Cup final appears to have been the final straw, prompting both parties to agree on a separation.
Despite the disappointing end to his tenure, Alonso departs with his legacy as a Real Madrid playing legend intact, though his brief spell in the dugout will be remembered as one that promised much but ultimately delivered little.
Real Madrid have moved quickly to appoint a successor, promoting from within by naming Álvaro Arbeloa as the new head coach. The former Madrid defender has been serving as the club's youth coach, currently managing Castilla, the club's reserve team.
Like Alonso, Arbeloa is a former Real Madrid player who knows the club inside and out. His familiarity with the institution and his work developing young talent in the academy made him an obvious choice for a club seeking stability and continuity during this transition period. Can he handle these players and their egos? We will have to wait and see
