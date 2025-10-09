GOLD/FOREX
We have the first manager sacked in La Liga this season

The decision has raised eyebrows among fans and pundits

Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
Real Madrid's Spanish coach Xabi Alonso (L) meets Real Oviedo's Serbian coach Veljko Paunovic prior the Spanish league football match between Real Oviedo and Real Madrid CF at Carlos Tartiere Stadium in Oviedo on August 24, 2025.
AFP-CESAR MANSO

Veljko Paunovic has been sacked as the manager of Real Oviedo, as officially announced by the club on October 9, 2025. The decision makes him the first managerial casualty of the La Liga season.

Paunovic’s dismissal comes just eight games into the new campaign, with Real Oviedo sitting 17th in the table, having recorded two wins and six losses. Despite the rough start, the team currently remains outside the relegation zone.

A harsh end for the coach who made history

The decision has raised eyebrows among fans and pundits, considering Paunovic’s achievements last season. The Serbian coach guided Real Oviedo to a historic promotion to La Liga for the first time in more than two decades, ending a 25 year absence from Spain’s top flight.

What makes the timing of the sacking even more surprising is the difficulty of Oviedo’s opening fixtures. They have already faced heavyweights such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Villarreal in their first eight matches, a challenging run for any newly promoted side.

While the club has not yet announced a replacement, reports suggest that Oviedo’s management is seeking an experienced coach to stabilize the team and avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.

Paunovic leaves Oviedo having restored pride to the club and its supporters after years in the lower divisions, though his La Liga dream has come to a sudden and unexpected end.

