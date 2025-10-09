We have the first manager sacked in La Liga this season

The decision has raised eyebrows among fans and pundits
Veljko Paunovic has been sacked as the manager of Real Oviedo, as officially announced by the club on October 9, 2025. The decision makes him the first managerial casualty of the La Liga season.
Paunovic’s dismissal comes just eight games into the new campaign, with Real Oviedo sitting 17th in the table, having recorded two wins and six losses. Despite the rough start, the team currently remains outside the relegation zone.
The decision has raised eyebrows among fans and pundits, considering Paunovic’s achievements last season. The Serbian coach guided Real Oviedo to a historic promotion to La Liga for the first time in more than two decades, ending a 25 year absence from Spain’s top flight.
What makes the timing of the sacking even more surprising is the difficulty of Oviedo’s opening fixtures. They have already faced heavyweights such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Villarreal in their first eight matches, a challenging run for any newly promoted side.
While the club has not yet announced a replacement, reports suggest that Oviedo’s management is seeking an experienced coach to stabilize the team and avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.
Paunovic leaves Oviedo having restored pride to the club and its supporters after years in the lower divisions, though his La Liga dream has come to a sudden and unexpected end.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox