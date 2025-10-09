Barcelona playing their La Liga away game in Miami is not fair — Villarreal deserves their home advantage

Barcelona vs Villarreal in Miami: 'It's unfair'
Football is a global sport and global fans matter, but that does not mean league games should be moved outside their home countries. Taking a La Liga fixture abroad might sound good for global reach, but it undermines the essence of the game, which is built on passion, locality, and fair competition.
First and foremost, this should not be treated as a neutral game. It is Villarreal’s home fixture. Even Barcelona’s president admitted that Miami has a massive Spanish speaking, Barcelona supporting fan-base. In reality, it will feel like a home match for Barcelona on another continent.
Forget about past results or head to head statistics, this still takes away Villarreal’s home advantage. Villarreal are playing very well under coach Marcelino, and their fans deserve to witness that in their own stadium. The atmosphere, the chants, and the pride of defending home turf will now be lost to a stadium thousands of kilometers away.
Financial benefits and international exposure may come from this, but clubs already complain about fixture congestion and travel fatigue. Adding transatlantic flights for a league game prioritizes money over fairness.
Spanish cup and Coppa Italia matches have been moved abroad before. If global fans are to be treated, games suitable for neutral venues can be played outside, but not domestic league fixtures.
UEFA says it does not want to set a precedent, but allowing this move does exactly that. Even Barcelona's own Frenkie de Jong said it is not fair, and he is right. It's not fair.
