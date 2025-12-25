Lamine Yamal melts hearts in Dubai after joining kids for an impromptu beach kickabout

Barcelona superstar joins random children for impromptu beach game during winter break
Lamine Yamal has created unforgettable memories for a group of lucky children in Dubai after being spotted playing football with them on the beach. The 18-year-old Barcelona superstar, who is in the UAE for his winter break and to attend the upcoming Globe Soccer Awards on December 28, didn't hesitate to join an impromptu kickabout on the sand.
In a heartwarming moment shared on X, Yamal was seen playing barefoot alongside random kids who couldn't believe their luck. For those children, it's a day they'll treasure forever—a chance encounter with one of football's brightest young talents who showed no hesitation in sharing his joy for the game.
At just 18, Yamal has already achieved what many players can only dream of over an entire career—winning major titles with Barcelona and lifting the European Championship with Spain in 2024. Barcelona currently sit top of the La Liga table, holding a 4 point lead over rivals Real Madrid, and they will be hoping to maintain their dominance when the league resumes next month after a short winter break.
His spontaneous gesture on the Dubai beach perfectly captures his humble character and genuine love for football. While he's in town for the prestigious Globe Soccer Awards, where he's shortlisted for the Best Men's Player award, Yamal proved that the simple pleasure of playing football with kids on the beach is just as important as any accolade.
This is what makes football beautiful—a superstar taking time to create magic for the next generation.
