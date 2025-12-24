Zlatan Ibrahimovic unleashes a bicycle kick against the iconic Burj Al Arab backdrop in Dubai

The 43-year-old showcased his skills against the stunning backdrop of the Burj Al Arab, one of Dubai's most iconic landmarks. The clip features vintage Zlatan—juggling the ball with effortless control, balancing it on his back and doing push-ups, and culminating in a perfectly executed bicycle kick in pure Zlatan fashion. What a legend he is. The caption was also so Zlatan-esque as he mentioned that "Power is nothing without Zlatan".