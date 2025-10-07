GOLD/FOREX
Barcelona Instagram hacked to promote fake FCB coin in new Solana crypto scam?

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
instagram

Dubai: Barcelona’s official Instagram account, which has 144 million followers, was allegedly hacked on Tuesday, leading to the suspicious promotion of a seemingly fake cryptocurrency named "$FCB" on the Solana blockchain.

Going viral, likes and shares were already flooding before the posts were removed, and it seems like the account has since been restored.

The incident follows a similar scam targeting Disney fans on October 1, 2025, when hackers briefly took over the company’s Instagram account to promote a fake "Disney Solana" coin. Victims reportedly lost thousands of dollars.

Key safety tips for crypto users

  • Avoid the suspicious $FCB coin – Do not connect your wallet or attempt to buy this token.

  • Verify official sources – Always confirm cryptocurrency launches through verified websites or official announcements, not just social media posts.

  • Be cautious of unsolicited offers – Be skeptical of unexpected investment opportunities online.

  • Use hardware wallets – For high-value transactions in DeFi, consider secure hardware wallets.

  • Research thoroughly – Investigate any cryptocurrency project’s legitimacy, team, whitepaper, and community feedback. Platforms such as DeFiLlama or DeFiSafety can help assess credibility.

Solana-based scams on the rise

Solana has increasingly become a target for meme coin-related scams, including rug pulls and phishing attacks. Some schemes involve manipulating token prices through coordinated trading and selling off holdings, resulting in major investor losses.

Phishing attacks targeting Solana wallets, such as Phantom, have also been reported, often using fake pop-ups to steal private keys. Users are urged to exercise extreme caution when interacting with new or suspicious tokens.

Shamseer Mohammed
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
