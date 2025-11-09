Anupama called the fake content a threat to her safety and privacy
South Indian actress Anupama Parameswaran on Sunday announced she has initiated legal action against a 20-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu for circulating morphed pictures of her and spreading baseless allegations on social media.
She shared the decision with her followers via Instagram.
Anupama described the circulation of the fake content as a violation of her privacy and a serious threat to her safety and self-respect.
“The posts included morphed pictures and baseless allegations—it was deeply distressing to witness such targeted harassment online,” she said.
The actress revealed that the individual behind the harassment had created several fake accounts to spread false claims about her and her family, tagging her friends and co-actors.
Parameswaran filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police in Kerala. “Their response was prompt and efficient, and with their assistance, the person behind these activities was identified,” she added, confirming that legal proceedings are now underway.
