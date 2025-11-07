GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Municipality warns against 'fake employees'

It explained that these messages often originate from fake accounts on social media

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Dubai: Dubai Municipality has warned the public against scammers posing as its employees or field inspectors, sending fake messages about “inspections”, “violations”, or “fines” in an attempt to deceive residents and obtain their personal information.

The municipality explained that these fraudulent messages often originate from fake support accounts on social media platforms or via email.

They typically contain links or requests for personal or official details. Residents were urged not to respond or interact with any communication claiming to be from Dubai Municipality without proper verification.

It emphasised the importance of confirming the sender’s identity through official channels before taking any action. The municipality advised the public to verify suspicious messages by calling the official toll-free hotline at 800900 or by using the Dubai Municipality smart app (DubaiMunicipality) to authenticate any correspondence.

It also warned against sharing copies of identification documents, transaction details, or other sensitive information, reiterating that all municipal services are delivered only through verified and secure platforms.

The statement cautioned residents against using public Wi-Fi networks when accessing online services or making payments related to the municipality. It recommended using home or mobile networks instead, to prevent unauthorised access to personal data.

Dubai Municipality reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to public awareness campaigns on evolving forms of digital fraud. It urged residents to report any suspicious activity immediately, underscoring that vigilance and prompt reporting are key to protecting users and ensuring the integrity of official transactions.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
