UAE Cybersecurity Council warns of fake GITEX messages targeting smartphone users

Scammers sending fraudulent links to steal personal data, council urges public vigilance

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Illustrative image. The council urged the public to remain vigilant, avoid clicking on suspicious links, refrain from sharing such messages with others, and delete any texts received from unverified numbers immediately.
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cybersecurity Council has warned the public against cybercriminals exploiting major global events and exhibitions to hack participants’ phones and steal their personal data through deceptive links with enticing headlines.

In an awareness message shared on its official account on X (formerly Twitter), titled “A message that seems from GITEX Global but isn’t,” the council explained that scammers are sending fake messages impersonating official event communications to trick recipients into clicking malicious links. Once opened, these links can allow attackers to infiltrate smartphones, steal sensitive data, or even take control of devices remotely.

The council urged the public to remain vigilant, avoid clicking on suspicious links, refrain from sharing such messages with others, and delete any texts received from unverified numbers immediately. It stressed that digital awareness is the first line of defence against cyber threats and identity theft.

The UAE’s strong digital transformation has made it a global model for technological innovation and quality of life. However, the council cautioned that the growing reliance on digital platforms has also led to an increase in phishing and “smishing” — SMS-based scams that prompt users to reveal personal details or call fake hotlines to claim fictitious prizes.

As part of its ongoing awareness drive, the council has launched the Cyber Pulse initiative in collaboration with strategic partners to train individuals to recognise cyber threats and promote digital safety within their communities.

The council also outlined key safety tips:

  • Never share personal details on untrusted websites or platforms.

  • Avoid clicking on links received via text messages.

  • Regularly back up personal data.

  • Keep smartphone systems updated.

  • Download apps only from official stores.

It warned users to watch for signs of compromise such as rapid battery drain, device slowdown, or automatic actions like sending messages or installing apps without permission.

In cases of suspected cyber fraud, the council advised against responding to threats or paying extortion demands, urging individuals instead to report incidents immediately through official channels.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Related Topics:
UAEtechnologycybercrimeGitex

