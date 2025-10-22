Abu Dhabi Police launch sixth 'Be Cautious' campaign to combat cyber fraud

The public is urged to remain vigilant and avoid sharing details with unverified entities
The Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters has launched the sixth edition of its awareness campaign, “Be Cautious”, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance digital security and protect community members from modern forms of cyber fraud. The campaign is organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, other police departments, the UAE Cybersecurity Council, Abu Dhabi Media, First Abu Dhabi Bank, and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank. It will run for three months.
Major General Mohamed Suhail Al Rashdi, Director of the Criminal Security Sector, said the campaign reflects Abu Dhabi Police’s continued commitment to raising public awareness about cybercrimes. He noted that the initiative aligns with the UAE Centennial 2071 vision and the Abu Dhabi Vision 2030, focusing on promoting a culture of cybersecurity and strengthening public trust in reliable security communications.
He explained that the campaign includes a series of events and educational programs targeting various segments of society through social media platforms, traditional media outlets, community councils, universities, and schools. He emphasized the importance of collective action among stakeholders to ensure the campaign’s messages reach the widest possible audience.
The campaign highlights modern forms of online fraud, including phishing links, deceptive phone calls, fake prize messages, fraudulent e-commerce platforms, and other scams. The public is urged to remain vigilant and avoid sharing personal or banking information with unverified entities.
Major General Al Rashdi also underlined that the collaboration with strategic partners across government, telecommunications, banking, and media sectors plays a vital role in unifying efforts and exchanging expertise in cybersecurity, thereby strengthening the community’s resilience against evolving digital threats.
Brigadier Rashid Khalaf Al Dhaheri, Director of the Criminal Investigation Directorate, noted that the sixth edition of “Be Cautious” addresses a range of emerging cybercrime trends, such as phone scams, phishing links, real estate and job fraud, remote-access software scams, fake online advertisements, counterfeit auctions, fraudulent cryptocurrency investments, and advance-payment traps involving the sale of fake numbers, phones, or vehicles. He also warned against accepting friend requests from unknown individuals on social media platforms.
“These schemes represent real-world patterns of cyber fraud targeting both individuals and institutions,” Al Dhaheri said. “Through clear and accessible awareness messages, the campaign seeks to educate the public on modern scam tactics and preventive measures, reinforcing digital safety and protecting the community from online threats. Abu Dhabi Police remains committed to innovation in its awareness and security campaigns, strengthening public confidence in the digital security system to ensure the highest levels of safety and stability in cyberspace.”
Colonel Saif Ali Al Jabri, Deputy Director of the Community Police Department, added that the campaign reflects the UAE’s leadership vision to build a secure financial environment safeguarded against cyber threats. He emphasized Abu Dhabi Police’s efforts to broaden outreach by offering awareness materials in Arabic and multiple other languages, ensuring that all community members are informed about preventive measures and protected from fraud. “Public awareness is the first line of defense against cybercrime,” he stressed.
Lieutenant Colonel Ali Faris Al Nuaimi, Head of the Cybercrime Department, said Abu Dhabi Police continuously develops innovative initiatives that keep pace with technological advances and strengthen the digital security ecosystem. He highlighted the role of the Criminal Information Center for Combating Cybercrime, which monitors, analyzes, and proactively addresses emerging cyber threats.
He pointed out that the Tawasul Center embodies an active partnership between the security and financial sectors and serves as a pioneering model of collaboration to enhance financial and digital safety. He also emphasized the crucial role of timely public reporting in ensuring early intervention and successful fund recovery.
Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Salem Al Shamsi, Head of the Economic Crimes Department, added that the Tawasul Center operates to the highest standards, serving as a national model of inter-agency collaboration and a regional benchmark in combating financial and cyber fraud. The center, the first of its kind in the region, brings together multiple government and banking entities under Abu Dhabi Police’s supervision. It has successfully handled 15,642 cases and recovered approximately AED 140 million for victims within a short period — a testament to the efficiency of security and banking cooperation in the UAE and the leadership’s vision of creating a secure, cyber-resilient financial environment.
Abu Dhabi Police urged the public to report any suspected cyber fraud immediately via the “Aman” service, available 24/7 through the toll-free number 8002626, SMS (2828), or email aman@adpolice.gov.ae, stressing that public awareness remains the first line of defense against cybercrime.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox