Abu Dhabi Police launch sixth 'Be Cautious' campaign to combat cyber fraud

Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Salem Al Shamsi, Head of the Economic Crimes Department, added that the Tawasul Center operates to the highest standards, serving as a national model of inter-agency collaboration and a regional benchmark in combating financial and cyber fraud. The center, the first of its kind in the region, brings together multiple government and banking entities under Abu Dhabi Police’s supervision. It has successfully handled 15,642 cases and recovered approximately AED 140 million for victims within a short period — a testament to the efficiency of security and banking cooperation in the UAE and the leadership’s vision of creating a secure, cyber-resilient financial environment.