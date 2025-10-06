It added that if the payment was made through a credit card, digital wallet, or bank transfer, the card issuer or relevant financial institution should be informed immediately to request transaction cancellation and recovery. In cases where gift cards or cryptocurrencies were used, the victim should promptly contact the issuing company or platform to report the fraudulent activity. For cash or money transfer payments, the affected person should contact the transfer or delivery service immediately to try to stop the transaction before it is completed.