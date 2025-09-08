Don’t talk to strangers: UAE campaign teaches online safety for all ages

UAE awareness campaign empowers everyone to stay alert against cybercrime
Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Interior, the General Command of Dubai Police, and global digital payments leader Visa have announced the launch of a nationwide awareness campaign titled “Don’t Talk to Strangers – Advice for All Ages.”
The initiative aims to raise public awareness and empower individuals across the UAE to protect themselves against fraud and cybercrime.
This collaboration reflects a strong public-private partnership model that supports the country’s strategic goals in safeguarding society. The campaign underscores a shared commitment to fostering a secure digital environment and has already demonstrated significant success.
Growing threat of digital fraud
The campaign comes at a time when fraudsters are increasingly targeting consumers worldwide through social media and mobile devices, highlighting the critical need for digital literacy, vigilance, and proactive steps to ensure online safety.
Brigadier Abdulaziz Al Ahmad, Deputy Director of the Federal Criminal Police at the Ministry of Interior, emphasized the importance of strengthening community partnerships to realize the UAE government’s vision. He noted that collaboration with Visa and Dubai Police reflects the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing digital security and preventing cyber fraud.
“Protecting the digital world is a shared responsibility,” he said, stressing that the campaign aims to raise awareness across all segments of society and equip people with the knowledge and tools to resist fraud and cybercrime, ensuring a safe and trustworthy online space for everyone.
Salima Gutieva, Vice President and Country Manager for Visa in the UAE, highlighted the significance of Visa’s partnership with the Ministry of Interior in protecting both the community and the payments ecosystem from fraud and cyberattacks.
“As fraud schemes grow more sophisticated, knowledge remains the first line of defense,” Gutieva said. She added that the campaign expands joint efforts to support the UAE government’s vision for a safe, resilient, and inclusive digital economy.
The comprehensive campaign will run across social media platforms and outdoor advertising channels, using creative storytelling in which children remind their parents about the importance of online safety. By reversing the traditional parent-child dynamic, the campaign conveys that online safety is a responsibility for all ages and that everyone must stay alert to fraud.
The initiative adopts a culturally inclusive approach with educational content tailored to different demographic groups and informed by Visa’s ninth annual Stay Secure study, which shows that while UAE consumers are becoming more proactive in securing digital transactions, many remain at risk of fraud.
As part of the broader collaboration, the initiative will include in-person educational sessions in schools and workplaces to strengthen public understanding of fraud prevention.
In line with the rapid growth of digital payments, risks are evolving as well. According to Visa’s global data, the company successfully blocked $40 billion in fraudulent payments and prevented 80 million fraudulent transactions in the past year alone, reflecting its continued investment in AI-powered fraud prevention solutions and commitment to protecting consumers.
