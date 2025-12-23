Dubai Public Prosecution warns against illegal residency schemes
Dubai authorities are warning residents against shortcuts to wealth after a case highlighted by the Dubai Public Prosecution’s “Crime and Lesson” campaign served as a stark reminder that quick-money schemes can carry severe consequences.
The Public Prosecution shared the story across its official social media channels to raise awareness about the dangers of bypassing legal procedures and exploiting systems that safeguard the UAE’s labour and residency regulations.
Officials revealed that a young woman, identified as Laila, sought extra income and saw an opportunity in the high demand for UAE residency permits. Instead of pursuing legitimate business or e-commerce ventures, she began offering freelance residency services on social media, using her commercial licence as an unauthorised intermediary.
Her operation initially seemed successful, processing approximately 39 illegal residency transactions and charging Dh500 per transaction. But her activities violated federal labour and immigration laws. Authorities, who closely monitor commercial licences and visa issuance, quickly uncovered the scheme.
Once detected, Laila was detained and investigated by authorities and hit with a primary fine of Dh50,000. Since the law allows penalties to be multiplied according to the number of violations, her total financial liability far exceeded her earnings, turning her short-lived “success” into significant legal and economic loss.
The Dubai Public Prosecution stresses that the allure of quick profit is never a justification for breaking the law. Any attempt to profit from regulated services, such as residency and labour permits, without proper authorisation can lead to detention, heavy fines, and long-lasting consequences.
The case serves as a clear warning: legitimate, regulated work is the only safe and sustainable path to real success.
