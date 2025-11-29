GOLD/FOREX
Dubai salon raid: Five workers caught without permits, owner fined Dh50,000

Authorities uncover illegal employment at beauty salon; workers face jail and deportation

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Officer acquitted as Dubai court rules against property damage claims
Officer acquitted as Dubai court rules against property damage claims
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: A joint inspection at a women’s beauty salon in Dubai has uncovered multiple labor and residency violations.

Authorities found five women working without official permits, alongside the salon owner, who was also operating in breach of her own employment status.

Workers on visit visas

Investigation records revealed that all five workers had entered the UAE on visit visas. Two had overstayed after their visas expired, failing to renew them or pay the required penalties. The remaining three held valid visit visas but were working illegally, earning income in violation of UAE labor laws, according to Emarat Al Youm.

Owner in violation

The inspection also found the salon owner in contravention of regulations. Though she held a valid work permit for a different establishment, she had never worked for her sponsor. Instead, she ran the salon independently for a year and a half, employing the five workers without obtaining the necessary labor permits or completing sponsorship-transfer procedures.

Legal consequences

All defendants admitted to the violations during questioning by the Public Prosecution and reaffirmed their statements before the court via video link. The court issued fines against all five workers for working without permits. Two also received a one-month jail sentence, or an alternative fine, due to their unlawful residency status, and were ordered deported.

