Dubai salon raid: Five workers caught without permits, owner fined Dh50,000

Authorities uncover illegal employment at beauty salon; workers face jail and deportation
Dubai: A joint inspection at a women’s beauty salon in Dubai has uncovered multiple labor and residency violations.
Authorities found five women working without official permits, alongside the salon owner, who was also operating in breach of her own employment status.
Investigation records revealed that all five workers had entered the UAE on visit visas. Two had overstayed after their visas expired, failing to renew them or pay the required penalties. The remaining three held valid visit visas but were working illegally, earning income in violation of UAE labor laws, according to Emarat Al Youm.
The inspection also found the salon owner in contravention of regulations. Though she held a valid work permit for a different establishment, she had never worked for her sponsor. Instead, she ran the salon independently for a year and a half, employing the five workers without obtaining the necessary labor permits or completing sponsorship-transfer procedures.
All defendants admitted to the violations during questioning by the Public Prosecution and reaffirmed their statements before the court via video link. The court issued fines against all five workers for working without permits. Two also received a one-month jail sentence, or an alternative fine, due to their unlawful residency status, and were ordered deported.
