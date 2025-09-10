UAE shuts down 11 unlicensed domestic worker offices

Legal, administrative, and financial penalties have been imposed on the violators
Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA)—the regulatory arm of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development—has closed 11 unlicensed domestic worker recruitment offices in Al Ain. These offices were found to be operating without proper authorization or under licenses issued outside the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in direct violation of the Domestic Workers Law and its implementing regulations.
MoHRE confirmed that legal, administrative, and financial penalties have been imposed on the violators, and their cases have been referred to the Public Prosecution. The Ministry praised ADRA’s role in carrying out the closures, highlighting the strong collaboration between federal and local authorities.
The Ministry noted that the action followed multiple complaints from community members, particularly regarding the failure of these offices to meet their commitments to families and employers. MoHRE reaffirmed its commitment to monitoring recruitment offices nationwide to ensure full compliance with laws and professional standards.
The Ministry urged the public to engage only with licensed recruitment offices to avoid risks and negative practices. Licensed offices can be verified on MoHRE’s website (www.mohre.gov.ae), where customers can access reliable services and protect their rights.
MoHRE further encouraged the public to report any violations by contacting the Ministry through its digital channels, the call center at 600590000, or the Labour Claims and Advisory Centre at the toll-free number 80084. The Ministry stressed that it will not tolerate breaches of regulations and will act decisively against violators.
MoHRE reiterated the importance of compliance by recruitment offices, emphasizing its flexible service packages, rigorous inspection system, and commitment to transparency. The Ministry also welcomed feedback from employers to continuously improve recruitment services.
Earlier this year, MoHRE penalized 40 recruitment offices across the UAE for 140 confirmed violations of the Domestic Workers Law during the first half of 2025. In the same period, 77 unauthorized social media accounts promoting unlicensed recruitment services were shut down in cooperation with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA).
