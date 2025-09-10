UAE shuts down 11 unlicensed domestic worker offices

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA)—the regulatory arm of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development—has closed 11 unlicensed domestic worker recruitment offices in Al Ain. These offices were found to be operating without proper authorization or under licenses issued outside the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in direct violation of the Domestic Workers Law and its implementing regulations.