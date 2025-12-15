GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

MoHRE approves 311 licensed offices for domestic worker recruitment across UAE

Public advised to use licensed centres amid enforcement drive

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
3 MIN READ
MoHRE urged the public to deal exclusively with licensed and approved domestic worker recruitment offices to avoid exposure to illegal practices or legal violations.
MoHRE urged the public to deal exclusively with licensed and approved domestic worker recruitment offices to avoid exposure to illegal practices or legal violations.

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has approved a total of 311 licensed offices and centres across the UAE to provide domestic worker recruitment, business services, and guidance, according to an updated list issued by the Ministry.

The move reflects MoHRE’s commitment to regulating the labour market, enhancing transparency and oversight, and improving the efficiency and quality of services in line with applicable laws. It also aims to strengthen the competitiveness of the domestic worker services sector while offering flexible and safe options that meet the diverse needs of customers.

Call to deal only with licensed offices

MoHRE urged the public to deal exclusively with licensed and approved domestic worker recruitment offices to avoid exposure to illegal practices or legal violations. The Ministry stressed that using official channels protects the rights of families and employers and ensures better service standards.

According to the updated lists reviewed by Emirates Today, 136 licensed domestic worker recruitment centres are currently operating nationwide. These include 44 in Abu Dhabi, 42 in Dubai, eight in Sharjah, 23 in Ajman, 13 in Ras Al Khaimah, and six in Fujairah.

The list also includes 175 approved business services and guidance centres, with 49 in Abu Dhabi, 75 in Dubai, 29 in Sharjah, seven in Ajman, two in Umm Al Quwain, seven in Ras Al Khaimah, and six in Fujairah.

In addition, 14 licensed delivery service providers are operating across the country, including four in Abu Dhabi, seven in Dubai, two in Sharjah, and one in Ras Al Khaimah.

Enforcement action against violators

MoHRE said most licensed recruitment offices comply with regulations and offer competitive services through approved packages at reasonable prices. However, it recently detected violations by 11 domestic worker recruitment offices in Al Ain, which were operating without valid licences or using permits issued outside the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Legal and administrative action was taken against the violating offices, including financial penalties and referral to the Public Prosecution. The Ministry said it had received several complaints from the public regarding these offices, particularly for failing to meet obligations towards families and employers.

During the first half of the year, MoHRE penalised 40 domestic worker recruitment offices after confirming nearly 140 violations of the Domestic Workers Law and its Executive Regulations. In cooperation with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, the Ministry also shut down 77 unlicensed social media accounts promoting illegal recruitment activities.

Reporting illegal practices

MoHRE urged customers to report any illegal or unethical practices through its digital platforms, by calling 600590000, or via the Labour Consultations Centre on 80084. The Ministry said it will take firm action against any office found to be in violation of the law.

New rules for business centres

In a separate decision, MoHRE has begun implementing Ministerial Resolution No. 0702 of 2025, which defines the responsibilities and obligations of business centres that assist individuals and establishments in accessing Ministry services.

The resolution aims to strengthen governance, improve service efficiency, protect customers’ data, and ensure compliance amid rapid labour market growth. It also outlines administrative and legal penalties for violations, including unauthorised activities, misuse of MoHRE systems, submission of false information, illegal employment practices, and fictitious Emiratisation.

MoHRE said inspection teams remain fully prepared to deal with violations firmly and transparently, reaffirming its commitment to protecting employers, workers, and the integrity of the labour market.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEUAE jobsMoHRE

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Long-term employee compensated after residency cancelled without payment.

Former employee awarded Dh55,874 by Abu Dhabi court

1m read
Nearly 18,000 workers got UAE job-loss payouts

Nearly 18,000 workers got UAE job-loss payouts

3m read
Picture used for illustrative purposes.

Can UAE employer fire staff who gets injured at work?

2m read
Picture used for illustrative purposes.

Do UAE job contract rules apply outside the country?

2m read