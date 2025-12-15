MoHRE approves 311 licensed offices for domestic worker recruitment across UAE

Public advised to use licensed centres amid enforcement drive
Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has approved a total of 311 licensed offices and centres across the UAE to provide domestic worker recruitment, business services, and guidance, according to an updated list issued by the Ministry.
The move reflects MoHRE’s commitment to regulating the labour market, enhancing transparency and oversight, and improving the efficiency and quality of services in line with applicable laws. It also aims to strengthen the competitiveness of the domestic worker services sector while offering flexible and safe options that meet the diverse needs of customers.
MoHRE urged the public to deal exclusively with licensed and approved domestic worker recruitment offices to avoid exposure to illegal practices or legal violations. The Ministry stressed that using official channels protects the rights of families and employers and ensures better service standards.
According to the updated lists reviewed by Emirates Today, 136 licensed domestic worker recruitment centres are currently operating nationwide. These include 44 in Abu Dhabi, 42 in Dubai, eight in Sharjah, 23 in Ajman, 13 in Ras Al Khaimah, and six in Fujairah.
The list also includes 175 approved business services and guidance centres, with 49 in Abu Dhabi, 75 in Dubai, 29 in Sharjah, seven in Ajman, two in Umm Al Quwain, seven in Ras Al Khaimah, and six in Fujairah.
In addition, 14 licensed delivery service providers are operating across the country, including four in Abu Dhabi, seven in Dubai, two in Sharjah, and one in Ras Al Khaimah.
MoHRE said most licensed recruitment offices comply with regulations and offer competitive services through approved packages at reasonable prices. However, it recently detected violations by 11 domestic worker recruitment offices in Al Ain, which were operating without valid licences or using permits issued outside the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
Legal and administrative action was taken against the violating offices, including financial penalties and referral to the Public Prosecution. The Ministry said it had received several complaints from the public regarding these offices, particularly for failing to meet obligations towards families and employers.
During the first half of the year, MoHRE penalised 40 domestic worker recruitment offices after confirming nearly 140 violations of the Domestic Workers Law and its Executive Regulations. In cooperation with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, the Ministry also shut down 77 unlicensed social media accounts promoting illegal recruitment activities.
MoHRE urged customers to report any illegal or unethical practices through its digital platforms, by calling 600590000, or via the Labour Consultations Centre on 80084. The Ministry said it will take firm action against any office found to be in violation of the law.
In a separate decision, MoHRE has begun implementing Ministerial Resolution No. 0702 of 2025, which defines the responsibilities and obligations of business centres that assist individuals and establishments in accessing Ministry services.
The resolution aims to strengthen governance, improve service efficiency, protect customers’ data, and ensure compliance amid rapid labour market growth. It also outlines administrative and legal penalties for violations, including unauthorised activities, misuse of MoHRE systems, submission of false information, illegal employment practices, and fictitious Emiratisation.
MoHRE said inspection teams remain fully prepared to deal with violations firmly and transparently, reaffirming its commitment to protecting employers, workers, and the integrity of the labour market.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox