The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) announced the detection of 571 cases of citizens being employed fictitiously by the end of the third quarter of the current year, along with 52 establishments found in violation since the beginning of 2025 for engaging in recruitment activities without obtaining the required licence.
These findings come as part of the ministry’s ongoing inspection and monitoring campaigns aimed at ensuring labour market compliance with legal regulations and Emiratisation policies, which seek to provide genuine employment opportunities for UAE nationals.
According to statistics shared by the Ministry on its social media channels, 95 per cent of private-sector establishments remain compliant and offer real job opportunities for Emiratis — reflecting a high level of adherence compared to a limited number of violators who are dealt with according to legal procedures.
The data shows that violations recorded against establishments decreased by 38 per cent in 2024, while inspection visits increased by 55 per cent during the same year compared to 2023 — contributing to greater discipline and transparency within the labour market.
The ministry also reported that the number of inspection visits reached approximately 590,000 for private-sector establishments by the end of Q3 2025. These efforts aim to ensure a legally compliant work environment, verify proper employment procedures, and combat illegal practices — particularly fake Emiratisation and unlicensed recruitment activities.
These figures highlight the effectiveness of the regulatory and legislative ecosystem in the UAE, and the ongoing development efforts that safeguard the rights of workers and stakeholders, strengthen trust in the business environment, and support Emiratisation goals in a sustainable and transparent manner.
MOHRE reiterated its call to private-sector companies employing 50 or more workers to accelerate compliance with the Emiratisation targets for the second half of 2025 before the end of the year. Non-compliant companies will face upcoming financial contributions.
The required target is a 1 per cent growth in the number of Emiratis in skilled jobs, calculated out of the company’s total skilled workforce, while maintaining previously approved Emiratisation rates.
The ministry urged Emiratis to report any violations or negative practices that contradict the country’s Emiratisation policies through the call centre at 600590000, the smart application, or the ministry’s website. MOHRE expressed confidence in the awareness of private-sector companies and job-seeking Emiratis regarding the strategic national benefits of Emiratisation and its positive impact on the competitiveness of the UAE labour market and economic growth.
The ministry affirmed its ongoing support for compliant companies through the benefits offered by the Nafis Programme, in addition to exclusive incentives for companies achieving exceptional Emiratisation results. These include membership in the Emiratisation Partners Club, which provides up to 80 per cent discounts on MOHRE service fees and priority status within the government procurement system — enhancing business growth opportunities.
The ministry also highlighted the strong support provided by the Nafis digital platform, which greatly facilitates company compliance, thanks to its extensive pool of qualified Emirati talent. It praised the private sector’s positive engagement with Emiratisation policies, which has led to unprecedented national achievements — most notably the record number of over 141,000 Emiratis employed across 28,000 private-sector companies as of the end of May.
