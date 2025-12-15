Dubai fights economic fraud: Nationwide campaign #StayAware launched

Community urged to share messages using hashtags #StayAware, #TogetherWeProtectOurEconomy
Dubai: Dubai is stepping up the fight against economic fraud with the launch of a national awareness campaign by the Economic Security Center of Dubai (ESCD) under the slogan ‘Strong Economy … An Aware Society.’
The initiative is designed to arm individuals, businesses, and institutions with the knowledge, tools, and vigilance needed to confront increasingly sophisticated financial threats in today’s digital world.
Fraudsters are exploiting artificial intelligence, deepfake technology, and deceptive online schemes like never before, making public awareness the most crucial defence against economic threats.
The campaign aims to safeguard Dubai’s economic achievements, reinforce global confidence in the emirate’s business environment, and support the Dubai Government’s strategic vision of a resilient, secure, and sustainable economy that continues to attract investment and talent.
The campaign highlights the most prevalent and dangerous fraudulent practices currently targeting individuals and companies, including misleading commercial advertisements, deepfake manipulation, risks in buying and selling on online platforms, theft of bank card information via fake links, email and SMS phishing attacks, fraudulent investment schemes promising unrealistic returns, manipulation in cryptocurrency and financial markets, and deceptive business deals and partnerships.
Faisal bin Sulaitin, CEO of the Economic Security Center of Dubai, emphasised the urgency of collective action: “Economic fraud is no longer traditional or predictable; it has become highly sophisticated, constantly evolving, and capable of exploiting the latest technologies to deceive even the most cautious individuals and organisations.
“At the Economic Security Center of Dubai, we stand firmly at the forefront of this battle, with a strong resolve to protecting our society by equipping every citizen, resident, and business with the knowledge, tools, and confidence they need to confront these emerging challenges. We firmly believe that economic protection is a shared national responsibility. Staying aware, informed, and united as a society is vital to ensuring our economy remains strong and sustainable.”
With this campaign, he added, the Economic Security Center of Dubai reaffirms Dubai’s position as a secure, future-ready financial hub where sustained economic growth is supported by an informed and vigilant society.
The ESCD urged the community to actively participate by sharing awareness messages and personal experiences using the official hashtags #StayAware and #TogetherWeProtectOurEconomy. By engaging widely, the initiative aims to create a collective shield against fraud and strengthen public trust in the UAE’s economy.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox