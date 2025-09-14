A particular concern, the council warned, is the role of unverified or unofficial apps
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cybersecurity Council has warned the public against the dangers of neglecting personal digital footprints, cautioning that every login, post, or interaction online leaves behind a trail that can be exploited by hackers or untrustworthy applications.
In a statement carried by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the council noted that more than 1.4 billion accounts are hacked globally each month, highlighting the scale of the threat.
While a single piece of data may appear trivial, the council stressed that when combined, digital traces can expose patterns of behavior, personal identity, and private information, often becoming targets for misuse.
The council categorized digital footprints into two main types: passive, where information is collected without the user’s knowledge, such as websites tracking browsing habits, and active, where users knowingly share content like photos, videos, or comments.
Both, the council said, carry significant risks, ranging from unauthorized access and identity theft to phishing attacks and surveillance.
A particular concern, the council warned, is the role of unverified or unofficial apps, which may surreptitiously record calls, activate cameras, or harvest sensitive data.
To mitigate such risks, the authority urged users to download apps only from official stores, carefully review requested permissions, and enable two-factor authentication across all digital accounts, including email, social media, and online banking.
The council also highlighted simple but effective habits for safer online behavior: rejecting friend requests from strangers, reviewing follower lists regularly, and avoiding the casual sharing of location data. These measures, it said, could be decisive in protecting privacy and preventing unwanted tracking.
“Technology alone cannot shield users from risk,” the council said. “Real security begins with awareness, every click, post, or download matters.”
The warning came as part of the council’s ongoing awareness campaign Cyber Pulse. The fifth week of the initiative is dedicated to highlighting the “Risks of Failing to Secure Personal Digital Footprints,” offering guidance on software updates, system security, and strategies to counter a growing range of online threats.
