La Romana expands UAE footprint with 90th global store opening at Yas Mall

Gelateria La Romana dal 1947 has expanded its UAE footprint with the opening of its newest outlet at Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, marking a significant global milestone as the brand celebrates its 90th store worldwide and eighth location in the United Arab Emirates.
Founded in Rimini, Italy, in 1947, Gelateria La Romana dal 1947 is internationally recognised for its artisanal gelato, crafted using traditional Italian methods, time-honoured recipes, and the highest quality natural ingredients. Over the decades, the brand has built a loyal global following, rooted in its unwavering commitment to authenticity, craftsmanship, and flavour integrity, while thoughtfully expanding into key international markets.
The Yas Mall inauguration was led by Mohamed Hareb Al Otaiba, Chairman of Mohamed Hareb Al Otaiba Group, alongside Muzna Hareb Al Otaiba, Managing Director, and was attended by senior leadership from La Romana UAE, reflecting the strong partnership driving the brand’s regional growth.
In the UAE, La Romana is operated by Mohamed Hareb Al Otaiba Investments (MHAOI), the strategic investment arm of the wider Mohamed Hareb Al Otaiba Group, one of the country’s longest-standing Emirati family businesses, established in 1946 and deeply woven into the UAE’s economic evolution. As part of a diversified group spanning transportation, technology, retail, services, fabrication, energy, and food and beverage, MHAOI focuses on identifying, nurturing, and scaling exceptional consumer-centric F&B and lifestyle brands.
Built on a legacy of authenticity, quality, and people-first values, MHAOI is known for its long-term approach to partnerships, respectful integration of global brands into local markets, and sustainable growth strategies that honour both heritage and innovation. Its stewardship of La Romana UAE reflects this philosophy, ensuring the brand’s Italian soul is preserved while delivering operational excellence and meaningful connections with local communities.
What sets La Romana UAE apart is its uncompromising commitment to authenticity, with gelato made using 100 percent Italian-imported ingredients, guaranteeing a genuinely Italian flavour profile that remains distinctive in the UAE market. Each gelateria blends rich Italian heritage with warm hospitality, offering guests a refined yet welcoming experience.
With several new stores planned across the UAE in 2026, the Yas Mall opening reinforces La Romana’s long-term vision for the region.
For more information, please visit https://www.gelateriaromana.com/
