Al Otaiba Enterprises, Beijing Linda Minsheng forge strategic partnership for cross-border ventures

The partnership supports businesses expanding across both regions
Abu Dhabi: Al Otaiba Enterprises LLC and Beijing Linda Minsheng Investment Management Co., Ltd. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing a framework for strategic cooperation.
The agreement was signed by Chairman Otaiba Saeed Ahmed Khalaf Al Otaiba, Chairman of Al Otaiba Enterprises LLC, and Chairman Li Xiaolin, Chairman of Beijing Linda Minsheng Investment Management Co., Ltd.
Under the agreement, the Abu Dhabi–based company and the Beijing-headquartered investment firm will explore the creation of a structured platform to facilitate cross-border advisory, investment and project development initiatives.
The collaboration is intended to support commercial enterprises seeking expansion across the two regions, reflecting growing economic ties between the UAE and China.