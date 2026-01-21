UAE Cybersecurity Council urges reducing digital footprint to curb fraud and data theft

The Council stressed that the accumulation of unused applications and inactive accounts significantly increases exposure to digital fraud, phishing attacks, identity theft, and data breaches. In a post shared via its official social media accounts, the Council noted that dedicating just ten minutes to managing one’s digital footprint can substantially enhance long-term cybersecurity and reduce fraud-related risks by up to 30 per cent, by limiting exposed data and reducing the number of access points that cybercriminals can exploit.