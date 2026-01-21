UAE Cybersecurity Council urges reducing digital footprint to curb fraud and data theft

UAE Council: Simple steps to minimise digital risks and protect data
Dubai: The UAE Cybersecurity Council has called on individuals to reduce their digital footprint as a key measure to limit online fraud and data theft, warning that personal digital footprints continue to expand with every new app download, login to a digital service, or instance of information shared online.
The Council stressed that the accumulation of unused applications and inactive accounts significantly increases exposure to digital fraud, phishing attacks, identity theft, and data breaches. In a post shared via its official social media accounts, the Council noted that dedicating just ten minutes to managing one’s digital footprint can substantially enhance long-term cybersecurity and reduce fraud-related risks by up to 30 per cent, by limiting exposed data and reducing the number of access points that cybercriminals can exploit.
The Council explained that managing a digital footprint begins with simple steps, including deleting unnecessary applications, closing old or inactive accounts, and reviewing privacy settings across digital platforms. It emphasized that these limited actions can make a tangible difference in strengthening individuals’ digital protection.
It further warned that an inflated digital footprint can expose users to multiple risks, most notably identity theft, phishing scams, data leaks, and loss of privacy. Reducing unnecessary digital presence, the Council said, plays a vital role in safeguarding personal information and mitigating growing cyber threats.
The Council encouraged individuals to search for their names online to identify publicly available information and request its removal when necessary. It also advised users to review privacy settings, control who can access their data and content, think carefully before sharing any digital information, and verify the permissions granted to applications—allowing only what is strictly necessary.
The UAE Cybersecurity Council reaffirmed that reducing one’s digital footprint is a fundamental step in enhancing personal safety in cyberspace, noting that awareness and proactive preventive measures form the first line of defense against digital threats, ensuring long-term digital security for users.
Statistics released by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) show that 2025 alone recorded an increase of more than 240 million new internet users, bringing the global total to nearly 6 billion people—around 75 per cent of the world’s population—up from 5.8 billion in 2024. This reflects steady progress in expanding global internet connectivity.
Despite the importance of constant and high-speed online access, it also carries significant risks, particularly cybersecurity threats, including those associated with digital footprints—especially when individuals underestimate or neglect their impact.
Every day, hundreds of millions of people browse the internet and carry out a wide range of activities that permeate every aspect of life, from work and home to education, daily living, financial transactions, food delivery, and entertainment. Each interaction—whether logging into a food-ordering platform, shopping site, social media account, or even email—adds another layer to an individual’s digital footprint, underscoring the growing importance of managing it responsibly.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox