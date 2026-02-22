GOLD/FOREX
Oversharing online? 40% in UAE fell victim to privacy breaches

UAE cyber alert: Avoid oversharing personal details on social media

Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
The UAE Cyber Security Council has revealed that nearly 40 per cent of social media users in the United Arab Emirates have experienced privacy breaches after sharing personal details online.

The Council warned that irresponsible posting increases the risk of theft, digital identity fraud and other cybercrimes.

Oversharing fuels fraud risks

According to the Council, even seemingly harmless details about daily life can be exploited to design tailored scam campaigns. Shared data may be used to target individuals, companies and institutions through sophisticated fraud schemes.

It stressed that circulating sensitive information significantly raises the likelihood of privacy violations in cyberspace.

Details that can put you at risk

The Council urged users to avoid publishing precise home or workplace addresses, personal phone numbers, travel plans or family photographs.

It noted that even minor, publicly accessible information can be manipulated for fraudulent purposes.

Steps to safeguard your data

Authorities advised users to:

  • Secure social media accounts and mobile devices

  • Regularly update software

  • Restrict camera, microphone and location permissions

  • Use strong passwords and enable multi-factor authentication

  • Verify secure channels before sharing data

  • Monitor accounts and scrutinise suspicious messages

The Council highlighted that fraudsters are increasingly deploying advanced techniques to steal financial and personal data.

Cybersecurity a growing national priority

Amid rapid digital transformation, the Council described cybersecurity as a major challenge requiring collective responsibility. It stressed that preventive measures and responsible online behaviour support national efforts to combat digital threats.

In this context, the Council pointed to its awareness campaign, “Cyber Pulse”, aimed at strengthening digital safety, promoting a culture of cybersecurity and protecting citizens and residents from evolving cyber risks.

