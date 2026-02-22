UAE cyber alert: Avoid oversharing personal details on social media
The UAE Cyber Security Council has revealed that nearly 40 per cent of social media users in the United Arab Emirates have experienced privacy breaches after sharing personal details online.
The Council warned that irresponsible posting increases the risk of theft, digital identity fraud and other cybercrimes.
According to the Council, even seemingly harmless details about daily life can be exploited to design tailored scam campaigns. Shared data may be used to target individuals, companies and institutions through sophisticated fraud schemes.
It stressed that circulating sensitive information significantly raises the likelihood of privacy violations in cyberspace.
The Council urged users to avoid publishing precise home or workplace addresses, personal phone numbers, travel plans or family photographs.
It noted that even minor, publicly accessible information can be manipulated for fraudulent purposes.
Authorities advised users to:
Secure social media accounts and mobile devices
Regularly update software
Restrict camera, microphone and location permissions
Use strong passwords and enable multi-factor authentication
Verify secure channels before sharing data
Monitor accounts and scrutinise suspicious messages
The Council highlighted that fraudsters are increasingly deploying advanced techniques to steal financial and personal data.
Amid rapid digital transformation, the Council described cybersecurity as a major challenge requiring collective responsibility. It stressed that preventive measures and responsible online behaviour support national efforts to combat digital threats.
In this context, the Council pointed to its awareness campaign, “Cyber Pulse”, aimed at strengthening digital safety, promoting a culture of cybersecurity and protecting citizens and residents from evolving cyber risks.