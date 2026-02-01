UAE cyber council: Scam messages rise 35% in a year

Common scam messages often include phrases such as 'You have won'
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cyber Security Council has warned residents of a sharp rise in fraudulent messages targeting individuals across the country, urging the public to remain vigilant, report suspicious communications and avoid engaging with unknown senders.
The council said scam messages increased by about 35 per cent last year, presenting a growing challenge for users and highlighting the need for stronger awareness, defensive tools and faster, more accurate detection of digital fraud and identity impersonation.
In a public advisory, the council called on individuals to delete suspicious messages immediately, block unknown numbers and notify relevant authorities. It stressed that heightened awareness and informed digital behaviour are now essential layers of protection as online scams become more sophisticated.
Fraudsters, the council said, are increasingly relying on advanced techniques that involve impersonating government entities, official institutions or trusted companies in an effort to deceive users into disclosing personal or financial information.
The council urged the public to exercise particular caution with messages that may be linked to phishing or SMS-based fraud, advising users to verify sources before clicking on any links or responding to requests for sensitive data.
Warning signs include messages that create a sense of urgency, are not personalised, appear unrealistically attractive, or originate from unfamiliar numbers or contacts.
Common scam messages, the council noted, often include phrases such as “You have won,” “You are entitled to a refund,” “Verify your bank account,” or “Discounted credit card offer.”
Protecting against such threats begins with individual responsibility, the council said, through strengthening cyber awareness and understanding digital risks. Users were advised not to reply to fraudulent messages, avoid clicking embedded links, block senders and adopt preventive habits such as using spam-filtering applications and regularly deleting untrusted messages.
The council added that digital safety has become a central challenge in an increasingly connected world, and that personal precautions complement wider government efforts to address evolving cyber threats.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox