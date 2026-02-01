GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE cyber council: Scam messages rise 35% in a year

Common scam messages often include phrases such as 'You have won'

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE cyber council: Scam messages rise 35% in a year

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cyber Security Council has warned residents of a sharp rise in fraudulent messages targeting individuals across the country, urging the public to remain vigilant, report suspicious communications and avoid engaging with unknown senders.

The council said scam messages increased by about 35 per cent last year, presenting a growing challenge for users and highlighting the need for stronger awareness, defensive tools and faster, more accurate detection of digital fraud and identity impersonation.

In a public advisory, the council called on individuals to delete suspicious messages immediately, block unknown numbers and notify relevant authorities. It stressed that heightened awareness and informed digital behaviour are now essential layers of protection as online scams become more sophisticated.

Fraudsters, the council said, are increasingly relying on advanced techniques that involve impersonating government entities, official institutions or trusted companies in an effort to deceive users into disclosing personal or financial information.

The council urged the public to exercise particular caution with messages that may be linked to phishing or SMS-based fraud, advising users to verify sources before clicking on any links or responding to requests for sensitive data.

Warning signs include messages that create a sense of urgency, are not personalised, appear unrealistically attractive, or originate from unfamiliar numbers or contacts.

Common scam messages, the council noted, often include phrases such as “You have won,” “You are entitled to a refund,” “Verify your bank account,” or “Discounted credit card offer.”

Protecting against such threats begins with individual responsibility, the council said, through strengthening cyber awareness and understanding digital risks. Users were advised not to reply to fraudulent messages, avoid clicking embedded links, block senders and adopt preventive habits such as using spam-filtering applications and regularly deleting untrusted messages.

The council added that digital safety has become a central challenge in an increasingly connected world, and that personal precautions complement wider government efforts to address evolving cyber threats.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE warns of rising AI-driven cyber fraud

UAE warns of rising AI-driven cyber fraud

2m read
Digital threats rise: Hackers strike every 39 seconds

Digital threats rise: Hackers strike every 39 seconds

3m read
Free films and music can hide risks—protect your devices and personal data

UAE warns against risks of free streaming and downloads

2m read
The council called on users to take stronger control of their personal data.

Smarter AI is making online scams harder to spot

2m read