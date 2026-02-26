Cyber fraud on the rise in UAE: Official warns public

Victims targeted via fake accounts, videos, and threatening messages
Abu Dhabi: Dr Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Government Cybersecurity Council, has warned the public about online fraud schemes that use fake videos and social media accounts to trap victims and demand large sums of money.
Speaking during the third Ramadan majlis on drug prevention, organised by the National Anti-Narcotics Council in Abu Dhabi, Al Kuwaiti shared a real case involving a 67-year-old retired man who was targeted through social media.
The session, held under the theme “An Aware Family… A Safe Nation,” was attended by senior officials and focused on protecting families and youth from modern risks.
Al Kuwaiti explained that the victim had created an Instagram account and shared some personal details online. Shortly after, he received a connection request from a woman. They exchanged a few messages before communication stopped.
Later, another person contacted him and sent a video clip allegedly showing the same woman being assaulted. Believing the video was real, the victim became anxious and fearful.
The scammer then demanded Dh150,000, threatening harm and claiming the situation could only be resolved through payment. The victim reportedly spent several sleepless nights worrying about the matter.
Al Kuwaiti said the fraudsters even called the man using a number that appeared to belong to a UAE embassy abroad. The caller claimed they could not intervene and that the issue had to be settled privately. Investigations later confirmed the embassy claim was false and the number was fake.
“The scenario was completely fabricated,” Al Kuwaiti said, adding that the scammers used advanced tools, including deepfake techniques, to create convincing but false content.
He revealed that more than 13 individuals were targeted using similar methods, with total transfers reaching Dh150,000.
Al Kuwaiti stressed the importance of verifying information, avoiding sharing personal details online, and reporting suspicious activity to authorities.
Separately, a recent Kaspersky study showed that 64 per cent of UAE companies plan to outsource some of their Security Operations Center (SOC) functions.
The survey found that 21 per cent of companies are ready to fully adopt a Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) model, while 15 per cent prefer to operate in-house centres.
Companies said the main reason for outsourcing is the need for round-the-clock protection. Other reasons include reducing the burden on internal teams and accessing specialised expertise.
The study highlights growing concern over cyber threats, as both individuals and organisations face increasing risks in the digital space.