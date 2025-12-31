The Sustainability Excellence Awards 2025: Emerald Advisory wins Best Upcoming Sustainable Consultancy award

The most challenging aspect about what I do is having the right authority and sponsorship within the organisation. Over half of sustainability initiatives fail to deliver on the expected outcomes and performance - but this is actually also true for large projects. Building an effective, scalable, and robust system requires to rethink all the parts composing it. Meaning different business lines and departments within it, with their technology, their people, their processes, their governance, and everything in between them. This is where failure happens. And as far as sustainability is concerned, moving from a CSR practice to a sustainability-driven mindset requires widely broadening a concept from standing beside the business into making it part of it.