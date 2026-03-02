GOLD/FOREX
UAE gold prices jump more than Dh10 as war fears drive rush to safe assets

Regional conflict fuels safe-haven demand while local bullion hits multi-week highs

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
Dubai: Gold prices in the UAE surged on Monday morning, extending their recent rally and reflecting a sharp global shift toward safe-haven assets following escalating conflict in the Middle East. The 24-karat rate climbed to Dh646.45 per gram at 8.43 am on March 2, up from Dh636 a day earlier, while the 22-karat variety rose to Dh592.58 compared with Dh589 previously. (Check latest UAE gold prices here, alongside prices in Saudi ArabiaOmanQatarBahrainKuwait, and India.)

This move marked one of the strongest single-day gains in recent weeks. It pushed local bullion back toward levels last seen during previous periods of geopolitical stress, signalling a renewed wave of risk aversion among investors and buyers.

Steady climb through February

Gold’s rise did not begin overnight. The market has been building momentum for weeks, driven by a mix of global economic uncertainty, strong central bank demand, and shifting investment flows. Local price trends illustrate how steadily the rally gathered pace.

At the start of February, 24-karat gold traded near Dh564 per gram. Prices moved gradually higher throughout the month, crossing Dh600 by mid-February before accelerating sharply in the final week. By February 27, the rate had already reached Dh629.50, and within days it surged above Dh646.

The pattern shows how gold’s trajectory has been shaped by both long-term structural demand and short-term geopolitical shocks, with the latest escalation acting as a catalyst rather than the sole driver.

War tensions trigger global surge

Global bullion prices jumped sharply in early trading, rising more than 2% before moderating later in the session. Investors responded quickly to heightened risk perceptions, shifting funds away from equities and currencies into gold, which historically performs well during periods of uncertainty.

Energy markets mirrored this reaction. Oil prices surged strongly at the open on Monday, reflecting concerns over potential supply disruptions, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy corridors. The simultaneous rise in oil and gold heightened systemic risk across global markets.

Structural drivers remain intact

Even before the latest conflict, gold had been on a sustained upward trend throughout the year. The metal has gained roughly a quarter so far in 2026, supported by persistent central bank purchases, ongoing diversification away from sovereign bonds, and continued investor demand for inflation protection.

The broader macro environment has also contributed to gold’s strength. Global political tensions have remained elevated, trade relations have been volatile and financial markets have faced repeated bouts of uncertainty, all of which favour safe-haven assets.

Central banks have played a critical role. Continued accumulation of gold reserves by monetary authorities has provided a stable foundation for prices, limiting downside risk even during periods of temporary corrections.

Market outlook

Short-term direction will largely depend on geopolitical developments. Continued escalation would likely keep gold supported at elevated levels, while signs of de-escalation could trigger profit-taking and temporary pullbacks.

Longer-term fundamentals, however, remain firmly supportive. Persistent geopolitical risk, strong institutional demand and global economic uncertainty suggest that gold’s broader upward trajectory remains intact even if volatility increases in the near term.

- With inputs from Bloomberg.

