Gold poised for a sharp jump as markets reopen, key levels ahead

Several strategists told Gulf News that the initial reaction is likely to be a gap higher, though the durability of the move will depend on whether buyers continue to treat bullion as a core hedge, or whether early gains fade once the first round of positioning is done.

Early trading in gold often leans on the usual relationships with the US dollar and Treasury yields, though strategists expect the first phase of this move to be driven more by positioning and risk appetite than clean macro correlations.

Gold’s pattern during geopolitical shocks often follows a familiar arc, an initial surge, then some give-back once the first wave of fear trades is absorbed. Several strategists expect that risk to remain on the table in the days ahead even if prices open strongly.

“Gold is likely to open firmer in Asia given the shock backdrop, but ‘haven-first’ positioning typically looks like a decisive break and hold above the recent peak zone around the low-$5,300s/oz, followed by higher highs even after the first headlines fade.”

