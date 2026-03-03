The world’s largest cryptocurrency dropped as much as 4.4% to $66,348 and was trading around $66,800 in early New York hours. The selloff intensified alongside a broad risk-off move in Europe, where the Stoxx Europe 600 Index slid more than 3%, marking its steepest two-day decline since April. Asian markets also weakened, with the MSCI Asia Pacific Index suffering its worst two-day slump in nearly a year and South Korea’s Kospi posting its sharpest fall since August 2024.

“As cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, Bitcoin was the first asset to reflect investor sentiment when tensions flared up in the Middle East over the weekend. It initially acted as a real-time barometer of fear, with an increase in volatility and liquidations. However, the scale of these liquidations was far smaller than past events, signalling a more cautious positioning backdrop.”

“Bitcoin still has a leveraged call option component during business-as-usual periods, but it is acting as a macro hedge in the acute first stage of a geopolitical conflict shock. It has not yet achieved safe-haven status like gold or Treasuries. But it is notable that Bitcoin has not sold off for 12 straight days amid a risk-off event.”

Bitcoin’s latest slide shows that it continues to trade within the broader risk complex during acute geopolitical stress, even as its market structure becomes more mature. Whether it reclaims momentum will depend less on short-term volatility and more on how energy markets, inflation expectations and global liquidity evolve in the weeks ahead.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.