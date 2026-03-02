Markets swing on Hormuz risk with oil higher, gold firmer and rate-cut bets tested.

He added that the central bank response depends on whether inflation expectations remain anchored and whether unemployment rises sharply. “If long-term inflation expectations were to remain anchored, as they were throughout the pandemic and during tariff uncertainties, we would expect the Fed to regard the effects on inflation as temporary. If the rise in unemployment were comparatively contained, we would expect it to favour stability over aggressive cuts. However, if the unemployment rate were to rise above 5.5% - a level that is much worse than our model indicates - the Fed would then shift to an aggressive rate-cutting strategy towards 2.5% or lower.”