“The gold market is experiencing an exceptional surge, with prices breaking through the $5,300 per ounce level and approaching $5,375 in early Asian trading, following a previous jump to around $5,420. In my view, these moves are not merely a passing speculative wave but reflect a comprehensive repricing of geopolitical risks in light of the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, with the potential for the conflict in the Middle East to broaden. When gold breaks historical highs in a short period, the key message the market sends is that precautionary demand outweighs all other considerations, including yield assessments and opportunity costs.”

Global bullion prices have rallied for a fifth straight session, climbing above $5,300 an ounce and at one point approaching $5,420 in Asian trading. The advance follows an escalation in hostilities between the United States and Iran, renewed strikes across the region and attacks targeting oil and gas infrastructure, including threats to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Early February began on a softer note, with 24-karat trading at Dh564.25 on February 2. Prices then moved unevenly through mid-month, dipping below Dh600 on several sessions before regaining momentum. By February 17, the rate had climbed to Dh590.75, and by February 20 it stood at Dh611.50. Gains accelerated in the final stretch of the month, touching Dh636 on March 1 and holding at Dh641 on March 2 before Tuesday’s spike to Dh646.50.

Retail buyers in Dubai now face a market that has gained nearly a quarter this year, supported by persistent geopolitical tensions, concerns about inflation and broader shifts away from bonds and currencies. Jewellery shoppers may delay purchases in the hope of pullbacks, while investors view dips as opportunities to add to holdings.

“If inflows into gold funds and institutional hedges continue, we may see a retest of $5,450–$5,475 in the near term. Nevertheless, I caution against short-term over-optimism; fear-driven markets can reverse sharply if signs of sudden easing appear. Therefore, I expect high volatility in the coming sessions, with a general upward bias as long as political conditions remain largely unchanged.”

