Philippines: Fuel rationing on, price caps set until March 9 by the Department of Energy

Government acts to prevent unauthorised fuel price hikes across the country
Manila: In a move to protect consumers from potential profiteering amid volatile global oil markets, the Department of Energy (DOE) has imposed nationwide price ceilings on various petroleum products, effective immediately and lasting through March 9, 2026.
The directive, issued under the guidance of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., aims to ensure fair pricing for Filipinos despite international geopolitical pressures.
Meanwhile, a petrol pump in Lingayen, Pangasinan (north of Manila) has told local media they have implemented a 20-litre cap.
This means: Customers are not allowed to buy more than 20 litres each, and they are prevented from buying extra fuel on containers or jerry cans.
According to DOE Secretary Sharon S. Garin, the caps are designed to prevent unauthorized price hikes and maintain stability in the domestic fuel market.
"We are committed to safeguarding the public from undue burdens caused by volatile global developments," Garin stated in the official release.
The agency has emphasised that no unscheduled price adjustments will be permitted during this period, with the next regular adjustment slated for March 10, 2026.
The established price ranges, which gasoline stations and oil companies must adhere to, are as follows:
Gasoline (RON 97/100): ₱53.70 to ₱76.50 per liter
Gasoline (RON 95): ₱50.00 to ₱71.04 per liter
Gasoline (RON 91): ₱49.00 to ₱64.70 per liter
Diesel: ₱49.00 to ₱66.59 per liter
Diesel Plus: ₱56.80 to ₱74.81 per liter
Kerosene: ₱78.90 to ₱99.89 per liter
These limits apply to all retail outlets, including both company-owned and dealer-operated stations.
Oil firms are required to implement any authorised staggered adjustments without exceeding these ceilings.
To enforce compliance, the DOE has activated its field offices across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao for rigorous inspections.
The department has also enlisted support from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to monitor stations and address any violations promptly.
Violators face severe consequences under existing laws, including Batas Pambansa Blg. 33 and Presidential Decree No. 1865.
Penalties may include the revocation of Certificates of Compliance or Licenses to Operate, suspension or cancellation of business permits, and additional administrative or criminal charges for offenses such as hoarding or overpricing.
This initiative comes at a time when global oil prices remain unpredictable due to geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions.
By capping domestic pump prices, the government seeks to mitigate the impact on everyday Filipinos, particularly those reliant on public transportation and small businesses.
Consumers are encouraged to report any suspected violations to the DOE's Consumer Welfare and Promotion Office or local authorities. For more information, visit the official DOE website or contact regional offices.