Philippines: 18 ex-Marines rock Manila politics with explosive allegations as Marcos Jr, cousin Romualdez tagged in $13.9-billion flood control mega-kickbacks

Big claim: Cash-stuffed suitcases 'delivered' to homes linked to Co, Marcos Jr., Romualdez

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
3 MIN READ
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. delivers his 4th State of the Nation Address (SONA) during the opening of the joint session of the 20th Congress at the Batasang Pambansa on Monday (July 28, 2025).
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. delivers his 4th State of the Nation Address (SONA) during the opening of the joint session of the 20th Congress at the Batasang Pambansa on Monday (July 28, 2025).
PNA

  • 18 former Marines corroborate cash delivery claims in relation to kickbacks from flood-control projects

  • The former soldiers alleged that they delivered kickbacks from anomalous flood control projects to resigned AKO Bicol Party-list Representative Zaldy Co, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Marcos Jr's cousin

  • The ex-personnel once served as security for Co, a construction magnate in the Bicol region involved in alleged "ghost projects"

  • They appeared on Wednesday (February 24, 2026) at a press conference in Club Filipino, San Juan City. 

Manila: In an explosive claim, 18 former Philippine Marines publicly stepped forward to confirm long-standing accusations of massive cash deliveries involving high-level officials, including President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, the president's cousin.

The ex-personnel, who once served as security for businessman and resigned AKO Bicol Party-list Representative Zaldy Co, appeared on Wednesday (February 24, 2026) at a press conference in Club Filipino, San Juan City. 

The allegations and supposed trail of kickbacks are damning.

They are contained in a joint affidavit signed by the ex-servicemen.

A livestreamed investigation into its specifics could have serious knock-on implications amidst mounting uproar over the practice of "tongpats", or systematic theft of Filipino taxpayers' money.

$13.9 billion
the amount (in peso terms: ₱805 billion) of "budget insertions-related kickbacks , as estimated by whistleblower lawyer Levi Baligod

Cash-stuffed suitcases

They backed claims that suitcases stuffed with cash — allegedly kickbacks from anomalous flood control projects — were delivered to residences linked to Co, Marcos Jr., and Romualdez.

Lawyer Levi Baligod, a veteran whistleblower from the 2013 pork barrel scam, presented the group and alleged the operation involved roughly ₱805 billion ($13.9 billion)

Baligod described a coordinated system using a group chat where destinations, recipients, and suitcase counts (each reportedly holding about ₱48 million | about $833,200) were posted.

In November Co released a video blaming President Marcos Jr for the budget mess. Specifically, Co claimed that Marcos "ordered" the budget insertions amounting to ₱100 billion as Filipino lawmakers deliberated on the provisions of the 2025 national budget (General Appropriations Act) in late 2024.

Deliveries to Valle Verde, Ilocos


Deliveries reportedly originated from Co’s Valle Verde Phase 6 home in Pasig City and reached sites including Paoay in Ilocos Norte (President Marcos’ residence) and other Marcos-linked properties.

Witnesses stated remittances began even before project contracts were awarded, with one noting deliveries of five suitcases in Ilocos alongside Co.

Baligod declared President Marcos the “root and leader” of the plunder, asserting Romualdez and Co acted only with his approval.

Twelve additional ex-Marines could not attend due to safety concerns, while 10 more plan to surface later.

Former Senator Sonny Trillanes IV, has denied the allegations linking him to the scam.

Service to the nation

The ex-military men framed their testimony as a "final act of service to the nation".

These revelations directly corroborate the September 2025 Senate Blue Ribbon Committee testimony of Orly Guteza, another former Co security aide and former Marines Master Sergeant.

Guteza had stunned lawmakers by admitting he personally hauled cash-filled “luggage” (slang for "illicit funds") to Romualdez and Co’s homes amid probes into substandard, overpriced flood control works, especially in flood-prone Bulacan.

Co, who chaired the House Appropriations Committee in the 19th Congress, remains central to the scandal.

The claims escalate a Senate investigation into thousands of anomalous infrastructure projects, where engineers previously testified that kickbacks inflated costs and compromised quality.

Baligod compared the scale to the Napoles-era pork barrel plunder but called it far larger, urging citizens — not government insiders — to demand truth.

Allegations unproven

The allegations remain unproven. Except for Trillanes' X post, there's been no official response from named parties.

The synchronised testimonies from multiple ex-Marines add weight to calls for deeper accountability in one of the Philippines’ most entrenched corruption controversies.

This unfolding drama highlights persistent governance challenges, testing public trust in institutions and the rule of law at the highest levels.

