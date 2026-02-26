Philippines: Navy debunks claims of 'ex-Marines' pointing to President Marcos Jr as the brains behind alleged $13.9-billion kickbacks scandal

War of narratives between Marcos, Duterte: Misinformation, disinformation, destabilisation
Philippine Navy (statement on February 25, 2026): Verified records show 4 of the 18 were never members of the Navy or Marine Corps
The 'majority' of the rest were dishonourably discharged, while a few retired honourably
Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP): No military security detail was ever assigned to Zaldy Co, and the individuals were already retired/separated during the alleged incidents
Accuser's lawyer, Levi Baligod, promises photo, video evidence of the piles of cash allegedly delivered to key officials, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and his cousing Martin Romualdez
Some officials (e.g., Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong) called the claims "rubbish," unsigned affidavits, and suspiciously timed
Sen. Panfilo Ping Lacson highlighted "questionable" aspects of the claims
Sen. Imee Marcos filed a resolution for a Senate probe into the allegations
Malacañang reportedly slammed it as "lousy scriptwriting"
The NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) has ordered an investigation into the exposé
Manila: The Philippine Navy has discredited claims by 18 self-proclaimed "former Marines" who signed a testimony alleging their involvement in the delivery of ₱805 billion ($13.9-billion) worth of kickbacks from ghost flood defences to senior officials.
The Navy revealed that four of the 18 were never in the service — and most others dishonourably discharged.
The Philippine Navy's bombshell statement issued on Wednesday (February 25) has ignited the latest front in the fierce corruption saga gripping the nation's politics, pitting the Marcos and Duterte dynasties in a blistering war of narratives.
The military urged legal processes over media stunts.
Navy spokesperson Capt. Marissa Martinez announced the findings after reviewing official records prompted by Tuesday's press conference in San Juan, led by lawyer Levito “Levi” Baligod, representing the 18.
“Based on official records, four were never members of the Philippine Navy or the Philippine Marine Corps,” Martinez stated.
The Philippine Marine Corps is a force under the command of the Philippine Navy.
The 18 "ex-Marines" went public on Tuesday (February 24, 2026), the eve of the 40th "EDSA Revolution" anniversary (February 25), remembered here as the day when the 21-year regime of Ferdinand Marcos Sr., father of the current president, was toppled in a civilian-backed military coup.
The self-proclaimed ex-soldiers' bombshell exposing alleged cash deliveries to top officials was framed as their "last act of service" to the nation.
Specifically, they accused President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr and former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, the president's cousin, and fugivite ex-congressman Representative Zaldy Co, ex-chair of the powerful House Appropriations committe, as recipients of the piles of cash which the ex-military men claimed to have delivered to designated drop-off points linked to the officials.
The ex-personnel claimed to have served as "security" for Zaldy Co, a construction magnate linked to multi-billion-peso ghost projects, through which Filipino taxpayers' money was siphoned off.
Amid the probe, Co fled the country for Europe after he allegedly bought a Portuguese passport.
The NBI requested an Interpol Red Rotice against Co, who is facing arrest warrants from the Sandiganbayan for graft and corruption, among others.
Co, in a video from an unknown location, pinned down Marcos Jr as the brain behind the scam.
Capt. Martinez noted a “majority” of the 18 self-proclaimed "ex-Marines" faced dishonourable discharges — the military's harshest penalty, akin to a felony conviction for grave offenses like treason, murder, rape, or desertion, stripping all benefits including pensions.
Some retired honourably, while two non-Navy names were listed as ex-Army personnel, though this needs Army verification.
Orly Guteza, another mentioned as an ex-Marine Staff Sergeant, retired in June 2020.
Baligod accused Marcos Jr. of orchestrating the scheme, claiming the "bagmen" transported cash to Romualdez and Co.
A more damning allegation made by Baligod & the 18: the payoff allegedly made from the scam funds to certain members of the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation team during their visit to the Philippines while probing the war crimes case against former president Rodrigo Duterte.
The group allegedly delivered $2 million for ICC investigators, later given to former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV, who denied it and vowed cyberlibel suits.
“The Philippine Navy respects and adheres to constitutional processes, including judicial and legislative inquiries,” Capt. Martinez emphasised.
“The Navy does not and will never prevent any individual from testifying the truth.”
She urged caution against social media misinformation and disinformation.
The testimonies presented by the 18 amounted to a demolition job to collectively discredit the ICC, the government under Marcos Jr probing the scam, potentially benefitting the Duterte camp.
Baligod presented the 18 on the eve of the 40th EDSA Revolution anniversary and amid the on-going presentation of evidence against former President Rodrigo Duterte at the ICC.
The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) echoed the Navy's statement, calling the claims unverified and warning against "grandstanding and the manipulative use of legitimate media to spread unverified claims that may contribute to disinformation."
The Navy reaffirmed its role as a “professional, disciplined and non-partisan organisation,” focused on sovereignty defence without compromising integrity.
Meanwhile, Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson flagged what he sees as a deliberate bid to "destabilise" the government amid fresh allegations by the 18 ex-Marines linking Marcos Jr. to the kickbacks scheme.
“It looks like there’s a political color to it — not just political color, but it seems like there’s also a destabilisation aspect,” Lacson said in Filipino during a Wednesday Senate interview.
Lacson's remarks amplify fears of orchestrated chaos, blending historical anniversaries with ICC drama to erode Marcos' administration. As midterm elections loom, such narratives risk fracturing alliances and sparking unrest.