“The real surgery should be done on the selection committee": Afridi slams Pakistan selectors after Bangladesh series defeat

Afridi questions leadership decisions after Pakistan’s recent struggles
Pakistan’s recent struggles continued as they slumped to a 2–1 ODI series defeat against Bangladesh, a result that has sparked strong criticism from former captain Shahid Afridi following an already disappointing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign.
The hosts sealed the series on Sunday at the Sher E Bangla National Cricket Stadium with an 11 run victory in the deciding match.
Bangladesh, opting to bat first, posted an imposing total of 290 for 5 in their 50 overs. The innings was built on a strong opening partnership between Saif Hassan and Tanzid Hasan, who put the Pakistan bowling attack under pressure early on.
Saif contributed 36, but it was Tanzid who stole the spotlight with a brilliant maiden ODI century. The left hander smashed 107 runs, striking six fours and seven sixes in a commanding display. Towhid Hridoy added an unbeaten 48 while Litton Das chipped in with 41 to push Bangladesh to a competitive total.
Pakistan’s chase got off to a disastrous start as both openers were dismissed within the first two overs, leaving the visitors struggling at 2 for 2. Despite the early collapse, Salman Ali Agha kept Pakistan in the contest with a superb century.
Agha scored 106 from 98 deliveries to anchor the innings and bring his side back into the game. Captain Shaheen Afridi added a useful 37 down the order, while debutants Saad Masood with 38 and Ghazi Ghori with 29 showed promise. Abdul Samad also contributed 34, but Pakistan eventually fell short, being bowled out for 279.
The defeat has intensified scrutiny on Pakistan’s team management and selection policies.
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has now launched a blistering attack on the national selection committee, holding them responsible for the team’s recent struggles.
In a candid video statement shared on his social media account, Afridi did not hold back while questioning the selectors’ judgement and leadership decisions.
“You saw the performances in the 2026 T20 World Cup, and after that we also lost the Bangladesh series 2–1. In my opinion, the selection committee deserves criticism. All of you in the committee have played so much cricket, yet you still don’t seem to have the idea of who should be the captain for which format,” Afridi said.
The 49 year old particularly criticised what he described as reckless experimentation with the squad under the label of rebuilding.
“You keep making too many decisions in the name of ‘surgery’. What you are doing is picking youngsters and players who have barely played a few first class matches. Your domestic cricket is not even of that standard that it can consistently produce players ready to secure a place in the Pakistan team,” he added.
Afridi also expressed concern over the treatment of experienced players, suggesting that some proven performers in the 50 over format have been unfairly sidelined.
“The senior players who actually deserved their place even if they didn’t have strong T20 performances had very good records in ODIs. But in the name of ‘surgery’, you sidelined those experienced players despite their solid ODI performances,” he stated.
According to Afridi, the current selection approach lacks a clear strategy and risks destabilising the team.
“Instead, you brought in youngsters who have only played a few domestic and first class matches. The standard of domestic cricket is not high enough, and those players are not ready to come straight into the Pakistan team and cement their place. You keep handing out Pakistan caps again and again, this is not surgery. If anything, the real surgery should be done on the selection committee,” he concluded.