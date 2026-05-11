Shaheen Afridi becomes 6th Pakistani pacer to reach 400 international wickets but Bangladesh is in control of the match

Bangladesh on top in Mirpur even as Shaheen joins Pakistan’s 400-wicket elite
Shaheen Shah Afridi added another major milestone to his growing legacy on Monday as the Pakistan fast bowler completed 400 international wickets during the first Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur.
The left arm pacer reached the landmark on Day 4 when he dismissed Bangladesh batter Mominul Haque at the Sher e Bangla National Cricket Stadium, becoming only the sixth Pakistani fast bowler and ninth overall from the country to achieve the feat across formats.
The milestone came during a difficult Test for Pakistan, with Bangladesh firmly in control heading into the final day. After posting 413 in their first innings, powered by crucial contributions throughout the batting order, Bangladesh bowled Pakistan out for 386 despite a brilliant maiden Test century from debutant Azan Awais, who scored 103 under pressure.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred with the ball for the hosts, picking up a five wicket haul to hand Bangladesh a valuable first innings lead. By stumps on Day 4, Bangladesh had extended that advantage to 179 runs, reaching 152/3 in their second innings with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto who scored a century in the first innings is now unbeaten on 58.
Even though Pakistan found themselves chasing the game, the match still marked a memorable personal achievement for Shaheen, who joined an elite list of Pakistan bowling greats.
Wasim Akram – 916
Waqar Younis – 789
Imran Khan – 544
Shahid Afridi – 538
Saqlain Mushtaq – 496
Saeed Ajmal – 447
Shoaib Akhtar – 438
Umar Gul – 427
Shaheen Afridi – 400*
The 26 year old has already established himself as Pakistan’s pace spearhead across all three formats and continues to climb the country’s all time wicket taking charts at a rapid pace.
Earlier in the Test, Shaheen had also achieved another notable milestone in the ICC World Test Championship, becoming the first Pakistani bowler to complete 100 wickets in the competition.
He reached the 400 wicket mark in his 211th international appearance, underlining the consistency and workload he has carried since bursting onto the international scene as a teenager.
While Bangladesh is in control of this test match heading into the final day in Mirpur, Shaheen’s latest achievement once again highlighted his place among Pakistan cricket’s modern stars.
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