“How is Shadab still relevant in ODI?” Khushdil Shah's repost sparks debate over PCB's selection

Khushdil’s repost reignites scrutiny over Pakistan’s ODI selection calls
Pakistan cricket is already going through a difficult phase after the disappointing Test series defeat against Bangladesh away from home. Now, another controversy has surfaced around team selection.
Pakistan all rounder Khushdil Shah on Friday reposted a tweet questioning the selection decisions behind the recently announced ODI squad for the Australia series, scheduled to take place from May 30 to June 4.
The squad, which will be led by left arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, saw the return of experienced names like Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah after they missed the Bangladesh series.
Pakistan also included three uncapped players in the squad: Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas and Rohail Nazir.
Rohail Nazir has been picked alongside fellow wicketkeeper batter Muhammad Ghazi Ghori in the 16 member squad, while Usman Khan was unavailable for selection due to illness.
The controversy intensified after Khushdil Shah reposted a strongly worded tweet criticising the squad selection, particularly the inclusion of Shadab Khan and the exclusion of Rizwan.
“What the hell is wrong with the PCB? How on earth is Shadab still considered relevant in ODIs in 2026? This is a joke with Pakistan fans,” the reposted tweet read.
“They are really mocking us now. Was this not a series to test a young pacer like Ali Raza or Ubaid Shah?
“And are we convinced that the Rizwan chapter is closed in ODIs? So his replacements, Rohail and Ghouri, would perfectly justify his replacement? Where is Saad Masood? You selected him in the previous series and now dropped him? Were you wrong then, or are you wrong now?”
The repost quickly gained traction on social media, with fans debating whether Khushdil intentionally shared the post or reposted it accidentally. Either way, it has once again placed Pakistan cricket’s selection process under intense scrutiny at a time when the team is already facing heavy criticism.
The 31 year old Khushdil Shah has represented Pakistan in 15 One Day Internationals and 38 T20 Internationals, mainly playing the role of a power hitting middle order batter while also contributing with his left arm spin.