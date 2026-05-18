Babar Azam matches Steve Smith’s WTC record but gets little support from teammates

Record-tying Babar fifty not enough as Bangladesh seize control of second Test
Pakistan star Babar Azam added another major milestone to his Test career during the second and final Test against Bangladesh at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
The former Pakistan captain brought up his 31st Test half century and, in the process, equalled Australian batter Steve Smith’s record in the ICC World Test Championship history.
Babar registered his 20th fifty in the WTC across 39 Tests, moving into joint third place on the all time list alongside Smith and England batter Zak Crawley. England’s Joe Root sits second with 22 half centuries, while Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne leads the chart with 24 fifties.
The right handed batter once again stood tall for Pakistan with a fighting 68 off 84 deliveries in the first innings, striking 10 boundaries before being dismissed by Nahid Rana. But he got no support from his team-mates as Pakistan's batting order collapsed once again.
Bangladesh strengthened their control over the second and final Test after extending their lead to 156 runs by the end of day two in Sylhet.
Batting in their second innings, the hosts reached 110 for 3 in 26.4 overs, with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto unbeaten on 13 before stumps. Mominul Haque was dismissed on the final ball of the day after scoring 30 off 60 deliveries.
Bangladesh suffered an early setback when Tanzid Hasan fell cheaply, but Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Mominul Haque steadied the innings with an important 76 run partnership. Mahmudul continued his impressive form and scored his sixth Test fifty, reaching the landmark in just 58 balls before Mohammad Abbas removed him for 52.
Earlier, Pakistan were bowled out for 232 in reply to Bangladesh’s first innings total of 278, conceding a 46 run deficit. Apart from Babar’s 68, Sajid Khan played an entertaining knock of 38 from 28 deliveries, smashing four sixes.
For Bangladesh, Nahid Rana and Taijul Islam picked up three wickets each, while Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed two apiece.
In the first innings, Litton Das rescued Bangladesh with a superb 126 off 159 balls after the hosts had slipped to 116 for 6. Khurram Shahzad was Pakistan’s best bowler with figures of 4 for 81.