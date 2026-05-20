Bangladesh ease past Pakistan in Sylhet to win second test

Bangladesh dismissed Pakistan for 358 for a 78-run win in the second test match
Dubai: Bangladesh secured one of their most significant test series victories, defeating Pakistan by 78 runs in the second test at Sylhet to complete a 2-0 clean sweep and continue their impressive turnaround in red-ball cricket against their rivals.
Pakistan were chasing 437 after Bangladesh posted 278 and 390 in their two innings. Despite strong resistance on the final day, with Mohammad Rizwan scoring 94, Shan Masood and Salman Agha making 71 each, and Babar Azam contributing 47, the visitors were all out for 358.
Taijul Islam starred with a five-wicket haul in the fourth innings, as Bangladesh comfortably halted Pakistan’s chase.
The victory marked Bangladesh’s first home test series whitewash over Pakistan and underlined their remarkable recent dominance in the rivalry.
They had already secured a 2-0 away series win in 2024, their maiden test series triumph over Pakistan and with the Sylhet result, they have now won four straight Tests against them across two series.
The victory was set up by Litton Das in the first innings. After Pakistan opted to bowl first, Bangladesh were in deep trouble at 116/6, but Litton’s 126 off 159 balls lifted them to a total of 278. Khurram Shahzad picked up four wickets and Mohammad Abbas took three, but Litton’s counter-attacking knock had already pulled Bangladesh back into the contest.
Pakistan responded with 232, handing Bangladesh a 46-run first-innings lead. Babar Azam top-scored with 68, while Sajid Khan’s 38 added late momentum, but Bangladesh shared the wickets effectively, Nahid Rana and Taijul Islam taking three each, with Taskin Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz grabbing two apiece.
That advantage proved crucial as Bangladesh built on it in the third innings. Mushfiqur Rahim produced a superb 137 off 233 balls, his 14th test hundred, and also became the first Bangladesh cricketer to cross 16,000 international runs. Mahmudul Hasan Joy contributed 52, while Litton Das followed up his first-innings century with 69 as Bangladesh piled on 390 and set Pakistan a daunting target.
Pakistan, however, refused to go down easily, Shan Masood and Babar Azam provided early stability before Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha combined in a 134-run stand that briefly swung momentum Pakistan’s way. Rizwan’s 94 kept the chase alive deep into the final day.
Bangladesh, though, struck at key moments to break the resistance. Taijul Islam led the charge, Shoriful Islam removed Rizwan just six short of a century, and Pakistan eventually unraveled from 358/7 to 358 all out without further addition, with Taijul sealing the win by dismissing Khurram Shahzad at deep mid-wicket.
The result also had important World Test Championship implications. Bangladesh’s consecutive victories strengthened their standing in the 2025–27 cycle, while Pakistan’s campaign suffered another setback after they were already docked eight WTC points for a slow over-rate in the first test.
For Pakistan, the defeat will be especially frustrating given the opportunities they had during the match. They reduced Bangladesh to 116/6 on day one and later mounted a strong fourth-innings fight through Rizwan, Masood, Salman Agha, and Babar Azam.
However, they failed to capitalise in the first innings, conceded a crucial lead, allowed Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das to stretch the target beyond reach, and ultimately lost their last three wickets without adding a run while the chase was still alive.
For Bangladesh, the series was a clear statement of intent. Their 2024 away sweep had already reshaped the rivalry, and the 2026 home whitewash removed any suggestion that it was a one-off achievement.