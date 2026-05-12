Salman Agha challenged Bangladesh to declare; the Tigers did exactly that and won a historic Test

Bangladesh answer bold declaration dare with first home Test win over Pakistan
Salman Ali Agha’s confident words before Day 5 ended up backfiring badly after Bangladesh stunned Pakistan by 104 runs in the opening Test in Mirpur on Tuesday.
As the match headed into the final day, the Pakistan all rounder had boldly claimed that his side would comfortably chase whatever Bangladesh set for them. Agha even suggested Pakistan would back themselves to chase around 260 in 70 overs if Bangladesh were brave enough to declare.
Those comments quickly returned to haunt Pakistan.
Instead of completing the chase, Pakistan collapsed dramatically in the final session as Bangladesh scripted a famous victory at the Sher e Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Chasing 268, Pakistan were bowled out for just 163 with young pacer Nahid Rana producing a sensational spell of 5 for 40.
Agha had earlier described the match as “finely poised” and insisted Pakistan would look to wrap up Bangladesh’s innings quickly before attacking the target positively. However, Bangladesh completely dominated proceedings once play resumed on the final day.
The hosts had already laid a strong platform earlier in the match after Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and elected to bowl first. Bangladesh recovered from an early setback through a crucial 170 run partnership between Mominul Haque and captain Najmul Hossain Shanto.
Mominul narrowly missed out on a century after scoring 91, while Shanto went on to make 101. Veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim also chipped in with 71 as Bangladesh posted 413 in the first innings. Mohammad Abbas was Pakistan’s standout bowler with figures of 5 for 92.
Pakistan responded well with the bat and finished on 386, largely thanks to debutant Azan Awais, who impressed with a century on debut. Abdullah Fazal added 60, while Salman Agha and Mohammad Rizwan also contributed with half centuries. Mehidy Hasan Miraz kept Bangladesh ahead in the game with a five wicket haul.
Bangladesh then pushed the advantage further in the second innings with another important knock from Shanto before setting Pakistan a target of 268.
For a while on Day 5, Pakistan looked capable of backing Agha’s words. Debutant Abdullah Fazal fought hard with a composed 66 as Pakistan reached 116 for 3 at tea.
But everything changed after the break.
Taijul Islam removed Fazal before young pacer Nahid Rana completely turned the game around with a fiery spell. Rana dismissed both Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel in quick succession before cleaning up the lower order to finish with outstanding figures of 5 for 40, his maiden five wicket haul in Test cricket.
The young fast bowler has continued to build a strong reputation against Pakistan. Earlier in September 2024, Rana had bowled a 152 KPH delivery against them, which at the time became the fastest ball ever recorded by a Bangladeshi bowler in international cricket.
Rana fittingly sealed the victory as well after forcing Shaheen Shah Afridi into a glove towards short leg, sparking emotional celebrations in Mirpur.
In the end, Agha’s confident challenge became one of the biggest talking points of the Test as Bangladesh completed another memorable victory over Pakistan. The result marked Bangladesh’s first ever home Test win against Pakistan and also their third straight Test victory over the visitors.