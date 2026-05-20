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“Focus on your batting”: Litton Das and Rizwan involved in heated exchange

Verbal duel between Rizwan and Litton highlights Pakistan’s crumbling chase

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (R) watches the ball after playing a shot as Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Litton Das reacts during the fifth day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on May 12, 2026.
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (R) watches the ball after playing a shot as Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Litton Das reacts during the fifth day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on May 12, 2026.
AFP-MUNIR UZ ZAMAN

Bangladesh moved within touching distance of another historic Test series sweep over Pakistan after ending day four of the second Test firmly in control in Sylhet. Chasing a massive target of 437, Pakistan closed the day at 316/7, still needing 121 runs with only three wickets remaining.

But apart from Bangladesh’s dominance with the ball, a heated on-field exchange between Mohammad Rizwan and Litton Das also became one of the major talking points of the day.

The incident took place during the 72nd over when Taijul Islam was bowling to Rizwan. After defending a full delivery, the Pakistan wicketkeeper batter appeared distracted by movement near the sight screen and immediately complained to the umpire.

That is when Litton Das stepped in and the verbal exchange quickly became tense.

According to the stump mic audio, Litton asked Rizwan, “What are you doing?”

Rizwan pointed towards the background area and replied, “Look, look, he’s standing there.”

Litton then responded, “Why are you looking over there? Focus on your batting here.”

Rizwan was clearly not pleased with the comment and fired back, “Is that your job, mine, or the umpire’s?”

As the exchange continued, Litton Das ended it with another sharp comment, saying, “You’ve scored a fifty, and now the acting has started.”

The exchange briefly heated up before umpire Allahudien Paleker stepped in to calm things down and resume play.

The tense moment reflected the pressure Pakistan were under throughout the chase as Bangladesh’s bowlers continued to tighten their grip on the contest.

Rizwan tried to keep Pakistan alive with a fighting unbeaten 75, while Salman Ali Agha added 71 before falling to Taijul Islam, who delivered a crucial four wicket haul.

Having already won the opening Test by 104 runs, Bangladesh are now just three wickets away from sealing a second consecutive Test series whitewash over Pakistan.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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