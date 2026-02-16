Afridi shows no favouritism and wants son-in-law Shaheen dropped after India loss

Pakistan's senior players under fire after loss to India
Pakistan’s crushing 61 run defeat to India in the 2026 T20 World Cup has sparked strong reactions, with former captain Shahid Afridi calling for bold and immediate changes to the team.
Speaking after the loss at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday, Afridi said even senior players should be dropped, including his own son in law, Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Pakistan were chasing 176 but collapsed for 114 in 18 overs, handing India a comfortable victory and putting their tournament hopes in danger.
A visibly disappointed Afridi, speaking on a private television channel, said no player should be guaranteed a place in the team.
“If I have to take a decision, I would even sit Shaheen out, sit Babar out and sit Shadab out as well,” he said. “Play new players, give young boys a chance against Namibia and give them confidence.”
Afridi made it clear that his comments were not personal, even though Shaheen Shah Afridi is his son in law. He said performances must come first and that reputation alone cannot win matches. There were rumours that Shaheen is in the team only because of Shahid Afridi’s influence. But now, he is being asked to be benched.
Afridi believes Pakistan’s experienced core has not performed in big matches despite having enough opportunities.
Against India, the senior players struggled badly:
Shaheen Shah Afridi gave away 31 runs in just two overs. His second over went for 15 runs and helped India build momentum through Ishan Kishan.
Babar Azam scored only 5 runs from 7 balls and never looked settled at the crease. And the manner he got out has also received criticism.
Shadab Khan managed 14 runs and was also expensive with the ball.
Afridi said continuing with the same combination without results makes little sense. He added that the only way to build the future is by trusting young players who have been sitting on the bench.
Afridi also questioned some of the tactical decisions taken during the match. He asked why mystery spinner Usman Tariq, seen as a key weapon, was not introduced in the first 10 overs when Indian batters were still settling in.
He also criticized the decision to give Shaheen the final over despite his earlier struggles, especially when Faheem Ashraf was available as another option.
With India already through to the Super Eight stage, Pakistan now face a must win game against Namibia to keep their campaign alive.
If results do not improve quickly, major changes could be on the way for Pakistan cricket.